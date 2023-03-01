The University of Mobile, ranked No. 2 nationally in the preseason NAIA Top 25 softball poll, has won seven straight games and owns a 9-1 record in the young season. Four of the wins in its current streak came against Top 25-ranked teams — No. 4-ranked Southeastern and No. 23-ranked Webber International.
Last week the Rams won doubleheaders against both teams as well as Warner University. They picked up 2-1 and 12-3 wins against Warner, 1-0 and 11-5 wins over Webber and 3-2 and 3-0 wins over Southeastern. The first win over Southeastern represented head coach Alison Sellers-Cook’s 200th win at Mobile. Her overall record at the school is now 201-57 in this, her seventh season. For her career, Sellers-Cook has more than 330 career wins.
Against Warner, the Rams had just three hits in the first game won by Emily Butts in the circle with five strikeouts in seven innings of work. In the second game, Erin Degruise was 4 for 4 and Jill Robinson 3 for 4 with a double. Caitlin McRee, Katie Head and Ashlyn Stewart all had two hits each and Brinkley Goff got the win with 14 strikeouts. Against Webber, Madi Robertson and Degruise had two hits each and Butts struck out five in the first meeting. The Rams collected 14 hits in the second game with Stewart hitting a home run and four players getting two hits each. Goff pitched five innings, striking out five, while Avery Harrell pitched the final two innings, striking out four. Against Southeastern, McRee and Lillie Lanham had two hits each and Butts threw seven innings, striking out one. The Rams had just four hits in Game 2, with McRee delivering a two-run double and Lanham a one-run single in the top of the eighth inning for the victory.
Mobile entertains crosstown rival Spring Hill Wednesday at 5 p.m., then heads to Gulf Shores for the GCI Tournament Friday and Saturday.
JAGS GO 4-2 IN TOURNAMENT
South Alabama posted a 4-2 record last weekend in the South Alabama Invitational at Jaguar Field on campus. Action started Thursday with the Jags losing to Tulsa 4-2. On Friday they defeated Furman 3-2 but lost to Mississippi State 8-4. On Saturday they beat Tulsa 5-3, then followed that with a 2-0 win over Louisiana Tech on Sunday. The Jags’ record for the season is now 9-6. They are scheduled to go to Auburn this week for the Jane B. Moore Memorial Tournament. There, South Alabama will face Tennessee Tech at 12:30 p.m. and Auburn at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, with Saturday’s slate of games finding them playing Bowling Green at 10 a.m. and Auburn at 3 p.m., with a noon game on Sunday against Tennessee Tech.
In the loss to Tulsa, Mackenzie Brasher, Meredith Keel and Gabby Stagner had two hits each. The win over Furman found Victoria Ortiz hitting a home run and driving in three runs, while Sasha Willems had two hits. Jenna Hardy got the win. Against Mississippi State, Marley Sims had two hits and Willems and Shelby Garrett both had a double. In the win over Tulsa, Willems and Abby Allen had home runs with Ortiz adding a double and Hardy getting the win. Olivia Luckie pitched seven innings with 14 strikeouts in beating Louisiana Tech with Allen contributing a home run.
BADGERS RETURN ON WEDNESDAY
The Spring Hill College Badgers have been on a break in their schedule of late. They last took the field on Feb. 17 where they lost a doubleheader at Montevallo, falling 12-4 in the first game and 9-1 in the second. The Badgers are on a four-game losing skid and will return to play Wednesday against the University of Mobile, the school’s crosstown rival. Mobile is currently 9-1 and ranked No. 2 in the nation in the NAIA preseason Top 25 poll. The teams play at Mobile at 5 p.m. The Badgers will then have another short break before resuming their schedule Tuesday, March 7, at West Alabama with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Airyonna Weaver is leading Spring Hill’s hitters with a .400 batting average, one home run, four runs batted in and three doubles. Macy Holt is hitting .387 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI. Allison Mangan is batting .318 with one double.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
