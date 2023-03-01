Yellow Softball on the Infield

Yellow Softball on the Infield Dirt

 By Tommy Hicks

The University of Mobile, ranked No. 2 nationally in the preseason NAIA Top 25 softball poll, has won seven straight games and owns a 9-1 record in the young season. Four of the wins in its current streak came against Top 25-ranked teams — No. 4-ranked Southeastern and No. 23-ranked Webber International.

Last week the Rams won doubleheaders against both teams as well as Warner University. They picked up 2-1 and 12-3 wins against Warner, 1-0 and 11-5 wins over Webber and 3-2 and 3-0 wins over Southeastern. The first win over Southeastern represented head coach Alison Sellers-Cook’s 200th win at Mobile. Her overall record at the school is now 201-57 in this, her seventh season. For her career, Sellers-Cook has more than 330 career wins.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

