An official orange ball on a hardwood basketball court

 By Tommy Hicks

The University of Mobile men’s basketball team opened its season last Saturday with a 72-62 victory over Point University at Pharr Gymnasium on the Rams’ campus. Trent Moye came off the bench to lead the Rams’ offensive attack. He scored a game-high 23 points, making 8 of 13 field goal tries, including 2 of 5 3-point attempts. He was also 5 for 5 in free throw attempts and added one blocked shot and one steal to his efforts.

DaMariee Jones added 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. He also hauled down 10 rebounds, had three blocked shots and grabbed two steals. Ezra McKenna had 14 points (6 of 12 from the floor), with 12 rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot. Corien “Pooh” Frazier scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

