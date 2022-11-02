The University of Mobile men’s basketball team opened its season last Saturday with a 72-62 victory over Point University at Pharr Gymnasium on the Rams’ campus. Trent Moye came off the bench to lead the Rams’ offensive attack. He scored a game-high 23 points, making 8 of 13 field goal tries, including 2 of 5 3-point attempts. He was also 5 for 5 in free throw attempts and added one blocked shot and one steal to his efforts.
DaMariee Jones added 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. He also hauled down 10 rebounds, had three blocked shots and grabbed two steals. Ezra McKenna had 14 points (6 of 12 from the floor), with 12 rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot. Corien “Pooh” Frazier scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Mobile started slowly in the early moments but quickly gained momentum, taking a 35-22 halftime lead. Point University was unable to overcome that advantage. Jack Gray and Benjamin Ross led Point, now 0-2 on the season, with 13 points each.
The Rams will play in the Eagles Classic Invitational this weekend in Pensacola, with a 6 p.m. game Friday against Toccoa Falls and a 3 p.m. Saturday game against Pensacola Christian. Next Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Rams will travel across town to play an exhibition game against South Alabama at the Jaguars’ Mitchell Center at 7 p.m.
Rams start year 0-2
The University of Mobile women’s basketball team opened its season with a pair of losses last week. The Rams fell 74-65 to LSU-Shreveport last Friday, then dropped a 63-60 decision to Philander Smith, also in Shreveport.
In the loss to LSU-Shreveport, Claire Worth scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a 2-for-2 performance from 3-point range. She added four rebounds, three assists and one steal to her efforts. MacKenzie White had 11 points — she was 3 for 3 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the free throw line — while also grabbing four rebounds. Erica Jones had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Cosette Balmy had eight points and Fatoumata Sonko had 10 points and three rebounds.
In the loss to Philander Smith, Sonko led the way with 12 points, five rebounds and two steals. White added 11 points and two steals with Jones scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds. Worth chipped in nine points and two rebounds and Alesha Temple had eight points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
The Rams were slated to play the College of Coastal Georgia Tuesday afternoon at Pharr Gymnasium. Results of the game were not available at press time. The Rams return to the road this weekend at Lake Wales, Fla., where they will face Keiser University at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and Webber International at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. They will head to New Orleans on Monday to play Dillard at 5:30 p.m.
Badgers set exhibitions
The Spring Hill College men’s basketball team will play an exhibition game at Tulane in New Orleans Wednesday at 6 p.m., followed by an exhibition game at Samford in Birmingham on Thursday, Nov. 10. They will open their season against crosstown rival the University of Mobile at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Outlaw Recreation Center on the Spring Hill campus.
Spring Hill women set to play
The Spring Hill College women’s team has an exhibition game slated Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Louisiana. The Badgers will follow that with their season-opener at South Alabama at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. The game at South Alabama will be followed by participation in the South Region Crossover in Tampa. They open the event with a Nov. 11 game against the University of Tampa at 2 p.m., followed on Nov. 12 with an 11 a.m. game against Rollins College.
Jags preparing for start of season
South Alabama’s basketball teams are preparing for the start of their respective seasons. The Jags’ men’s team opens the season Wednesday, Nov. 9, against the University of Mobile at 7 p.m., followed by a Nov. 11 game at New Mexico and a visit from Alabama for a Tuesday, Nov. 15, game at 9 p.m. at the Mitchell Center. The women’s team played an exhibition game at home against William Carey on Halloween night, and opens the year Nov. 7 against Spring Hill at 7 p.m., followed by a trip to Auburn for a 7 p.m. game on Nov. 10.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
