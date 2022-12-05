The University of Mobile men's soccer team will play for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national championship Monday night against Bethel University. The title match will take place at the Jack Allen Soccer Complex in Decatur, Ala. The match begins at 2 p.m.
It was just a year ago the Rams reached the same national title game, only to fall 2-0 to Keiser University. They are looking for a better result Monday night — and another NAIA national championship.
Mobile's appearance in this season's championship match is the sixth all-time appearance for the Rams, with Mobile winning it all for the program's lone NAIA National Championship in 2002. The Rams carry a record of 18-3-1 into Monday’s match against Bethel, which has a record of 23-1-1.
Monday's meeting between Mobile and Bethel (Ind.) is just the third time in program history the two teams have met on the pitch. The first two meetings came during the 2006 and 2010 seasons with the Rams winning both matchups. Mobile, led by ninth-year head coach Daniel Whelan, entered this year's NAIA postseason ranked No. 4 in the latest NAIA Top 25 coaches' poll and earned the No. 3 seed at the final site in Decatur. The Bethel Pilots entered the postseason ranked No. 6, while earning the No. 4 seed at the final site.
While in Decatur, both teams have played just two matches; quarterfinal and semifinal games. Mobile began its run to the championship final by defeating a heavily-favored Missouri Valley team 3-1 on Thursday, Dec. 1. Then, the Rams shut out Lindsey Wilson College 4-0 on Saturday, Dec. 3, to advance to this year's final. The Pilots came away with an impressive 3-0 win over Georgia Gwinnett in the quarterfinals and finished the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Rio Grande University. The appearance in the title match for Bethel is the first in program history.
Throughout the 2022 season for Mobile, the Rams average d more than three goals per games in 22 matches played and have scored 73 goals total as a unit. Mobile has seen 19 different goal scorers on the year, led by Lucas Ros who has recorded a career-high 14. Sebastian Jorgge follows Ros with eight goals this season, scoring three goals combined during the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Additionally, Jorgge has eight assists to his name and Jose Sanabria leads the Rams with nine assists. Sanabria joins Zacharia Hasler with four goals scored this year, while Chiedu Ikeme and Jeb Scarbrough have managed five each. In the net, Ty Turner has turned in an impressive performance while in Decatur, tallying 11 saves in two matches. Turner has 43 saves total this season on a .705 save percentage.
For Bethel, the Pilots have notched 74 total goals in 26 matches. Bethel has seen just one loss on the year and averages just less than three goals per game. Luan Bressy leads the Pilots with 20 goals this season, followed by Peiro Sabroso with 12. In the assists category, Tim Noeding leads Bethel with 10 on the year, while scoring four goals. Goalkeeper Finn Popescu has managed 43 saves during the season, with a save percentage sitting a .723.
