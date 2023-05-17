A pair of one-run losses to the host team spelled the end of the season for the University of Mobile softball team this week. The Rams, playing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Chickasha, Okla., Regional, lost a 1-0 game to host University of Science and Art on Wednesday in the championship round. The loss, coupled with a 3-2 loss to Science and Art on Tuesday, ends the Rams’ season and sends Science and Art to the NAIA World Series.
The first-round tournament was played on the home field for Science and Art.
Mobile opened the tournament Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Cottey College, but lost to Science and Art 3-2 in the following game. On Wednesday, the Rams defeated Avila 6-2, sending them to the championship series against Science and Art, needing to defeat the home team twice in the double-elimination tournament to earn a spot in the World Series. But Science and Art produced three runs that led to the game’s only run in the fourth inning.
In the final game, Mobile managed just two hits, singles by Katie Head and Caitlin McRee. Head had eight hits in the tournament for Mobile, which had 28 total hits in four games.
Brinkley Goff, the Southern States Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year, pitched 3.1 innings in the 1-0 loss, allowing six hits. Emily Butts pitched 3.2 innings in relief, allowing just one hit. Neither pitcher allowed a walk.
Against Cottey, Head was 3 for 3 with a double and one run batted in, with Kristen Black and Ashlyn Stewart adding a double each. Mattie Evans had one RBI. Butts pitched a complete game, striking out five and allowing four hits.
In the first meeting with Science and Art the game went extra innings. Science and Art scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Mobile countered with two runs in the second. Science and Art scored a run in the second to tie the game 2-2, where the score remained until the bottom of the ninth. Science and Art scored it run on a leadoff single, the runner advancing the second on an error, to third on a sacrifice bunt and scoring on a sacrifice fly.
The Rams collected 10 hits, with Head offering two doubles, Lillie Lanham going 2 for 4, Madi Robertson going 2 for 4 and Madilyn Sheffield going 2 for 4 with one RBI. Kristen Black and Stewart had one hit each.
In topping Avila, the Rams had 11 hits. Stewart had a home run, Head was 2 for 4 with a double, Evans was 2 for 4 with a double, Robertson was 2 for 2, McRee had a single and two RBI and Sheffield and Tempest Hebert had one hit each.
Goff went the distance again, allowing seven hits, two runs and one walk and striking out three.
Mobile, which was the NAIA World Series runner-up a year ago, finishes the season with a 40-15 record and a No. 13 ranking in the final NAIA Top 25 poll. Science and Art is now 42-13 on the year and was ranked No. 10 in the final NAIA poll.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
