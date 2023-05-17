University of Mobile softball

University of Mobile softball ends season with 40-15 record

 Photo courtesy of University of Mobile Athletics

A pair of one-run losses to the host team spelled the end of the season for the University of Mobile softball team this week. The Rams, playing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Chickasha, Okla., Regional, lost a 1-0 game to host University of Science and Art on Wednesday in the championship round. The loss, coupled with a 3-2 loss to Science and Art on Tuesday, ends the Rams’ season and sends Science and Art to the NAIA World Series.

The first-round tournament was played on the home field for Science and Art.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Troy University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

