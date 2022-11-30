soccer
By Tommy Hicks

The University of Mobile men’s soccer team is set to continue its season Thursday at 7 p.m. against Missouri’s Missouri Valley College in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Championship Tournament at Jack Allen Soccer Complex in Decatur, Ala. The teams will meet in a quarterfinal match at 7 p.m.

For the second-straight season, the Rams’ program, led by head coach Daniel Whelan, will be one of 10 teams competing in Decatur for the NAIA national championship red banner and trophy.

