The University of Mobile men’s soccer team is set to continue its season Thursday at 7 p.m. against Missouri’s Missouri Valley College in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Championship Tournament at Jack Allen Soccer Complex in Decatur, Ala. The teams will meet in a quarterfinal match at 7 p.m.
For the second-straight season, the Rams’ program, led by head coach Daniel Whelan, will be one of 10 teams competing in Decatur for the NAIA national championship red banner and trophy.
Mobile earned its spot in the championship rounds of the tournament by winning two early round matches of the tournament on their home pitch. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Rams won a first-round 4-1 matchup against Cal-Merced. Mobile then followed that victory with a 1-0 second-round win over Oregon’s Warner Pacific University on a cold, rainy Saturday afternoon on Nov. 19. The two wins earned Mobile a berth to the final site of the national title tournament. Mobile finished as national runner-up last season to Keiser University.
Mobile and Warner Pacific, the top two seeds of the Mobile bracket, faced each other for the first time ever in the second round. After the two teams battled through a scoreless first half that saw Mobile out-shoot the Knights 7-1, the teams returned to the field with fresh legs in the second half. Finally, after 69 scoreless minutes, Mobile managed a goal in the 70th minute for the match’s lone score.
Senior defender Christopher McKenna notched just his second goal of the season to put the Rams ahead following a corner kick opportunity for Mobile. The Rams made several adjustments offensively at halftime and kept the ball pinned deep into Warner Pacific territory for several minutes. Following the corner kick try by Jose Sanabria, the ball bounced around in the box off several defenders before McKenna managed to be in the right spot at the right time for the goal. From there, Mobile’s defense stepped up as the Rams kept the Knights off the scoreboard for the remaining 20 minutes to win the match.
In the full 90 minutes, Mobile out-shot Warner Pacific 13-6, with six of Mobile’s 13 shots being on frame. Warner Pacific only took one shot that was on target. Ty Turner, the Rams’ starting goalkeeper, earned the shutout win and notched one save in the second-round victory.
Mobile, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, carries a 16-3-1 record into Thursday’s match against No. 6 seed Missouri Valley College.
The tournament began Tuesday with two matches — No. 8 seed William Carey vs. No. 9 Rio Grande (Ohio) and No. 7 St. Thomas (Fla.) vs. No. 10 Lindsey-Wilson. Four matches are set Thursday, with No. 4 Bethel (Ind.) facing No. 5 Georgia Gwinnett, No. 1 Mid-America Christian taking on the William Carey-Rio Grande winner, No. 2 Dalton State meeting the St. Thomas-Lindsey-Wilson winner and the Mobile-Missouri Valley match. The national semifinals are set for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with the national title match slated for Monday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.
If Mobile wins its quarterfinal match it would play in the 4 p.m. semifinal against the Dalton State-St. Thomas-Lindsey-Wilson winner. Mobile, Dalton State and William Carey are all members of the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC).
