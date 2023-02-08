Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Each year, when the University of Mobile baseball team holds its annual alumni weekend gathering, Joe Espada returns to his alma mater. He visits with good friends such as J.C. Romero who, like Espada, arrived at the school from Puerto Rico, and visits with former teammates. And he looks forward to telling the current members of the Rams’ team about his time at the school and his coach, Mike Jacobs, who died suddenly on Dec. 3, 2019, of a heart attack on the field that bears his name.
“There are so many things that this place means to me,” Espada, now bench coach for the World Series champion Houston Astros, said in an interview this past weekend after another reunion visit. “Number one, this is my second home. Thirty years ago the University of Mobile embraced me as one of their own. Coach Jacobs welcomed me like his son. I spoke about his legacy in my life. I wanted that young generation of Rams and young Rams players to hear from me. … It meant a lot to us, coming from Puerto Rico to an unknown place, and it was intimidating for us to leave our homes and come to a new place. But Coach Jacobs made it easy for us.”
Espada was a three-time, first-team All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) selection and he was named the GCAC Player of the Year in his final two seasons with the Rams. He established the school record for batting average in a season when he hit .442 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases. He was twice named a second-team All-American and was picked by the Oakland A’s in the second round of the 1996 MLB Draft, the 45th overall selection.
Espada is one of four former players or coaches who have had their jersey number retired by Mobile — Espada (No. 6), Romero (32), Scott Vereen (16) and Jacobs (18).
But it isn’t talking about defensive techniques or defense patience at the plate Espada most wants to talk about with the Rams’ players. His message is deeper, more personal.
“[They] trust the people who are there to help them, not only on the baseball field but in their personal lives,” Espada said. “I’m a testament to that. Coach Jacobs not only impacted my career on the baseball field, but also he helped me be a better father, a better husband, a better human. That’s important. You’re only a baseball player for a short period of your career. You’re a human being for your life. It’s more important to be a good human than being a good baseball player. That’s my approach every time I come here and talk with them.
“They always have baseball questions, and I try to do the best I can to answer those because they want to know about my playing career and my professional career as a coach. But I make sure this is more than just baseball. It’s about Coach Jacobs’ legacy and what he meant to me. It’s what keeps me coming back here and doing the work I do for the program.”
When talk turns to baseball and the game he has played since he was a youngster, Espada, 47, enjoys talking about the past season and the Astros’ run to the World Series crown. The team reached the World Series in 2021 but lost to the Atlanta Braves. This past season they beat the Philadelphia Phillies for the title.
“We had worked so hard and been so close the last couple of years, just being able to put everything together and finish the job was very rewarding,” he said. “It was very satisfying to see our players finish the job and the mission. Now the mission is to do it again. That’s our mentality and the standard that we have set for ourselves. The whole entire time the mission was to win it for [manager] Dusty [Baker], to finish it for Dusty. It just meant a lot to everyone, for our community and the city of Houston.”
As bench coach, Espada is involved with the day-to-day operations of the club and works closely with Baker in developing in-game strategies. Espada has been with the Astros since 2018. Prior to that, he was a third base coach for the Marlins (2010-13) and the Yankees (2015-17). He spent the 2014 season as assistant to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He spent 10 seasons as a minor league player, five of which were at the Triple-A level.
He hopes to one day be selected to be manager of a Major League club, and he has come close. He was a finalist for the Texas Rangers’ job after the 2018 season, and following the 2019 season, he was a finalist for the Chicago Cubs’ managerial post.
“It’s the ultimate goal and it’s been really close,” Espada said of managing. “But also I’ve learned that sometimes we feel that we can choose our destiny and the place that we want to land — and sometimes destiny will choose you. I’m waiting for someone that sees me as a partner for their organization, how I can work with someone to be able to create a winning culture. That’s what it’s all about. It’s about being patient and just working hard at it and learning from years of experiences, both in the interview process but also on the baseball field. It’s been close and if anything happens it will be fantastic. But right now, I’m really enjoying my time in Houston. This is a special team and we’re in a great run, a great window. We could win there for many, many more years and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”
What won’t change is Espada’s passion for the game itself. It is a constant thread throughout his life and one that is as strong today as when he first played the game.
“I grew up in the game,” he said. “It was a way for me to build relationships with friends and to be able to travel the world. That’s how everything started — it’s a game; it’s fun. But now it’s competing, trying to be the last team standing, trying to figure out a way to beat your opponent, and that’s not something that just happens on the field. It starts with pregame, with information, [with] execution, by the X’s and O’s, by getting the players to understand you can actually change the outcome of a game by preparing better than your opponent. I have learned that.
“If you’ve got the two best teams on the field, talent doesn’t matter. It’s about who plays better — who plays better defense, who’s better at the small stuff. That’s what’s intriguing about the game. That part of the game, how the game is evolving and continues to change, and sports science; I’m always reading and trying to keep myself understanding what’s new. But it’s still a game of execution, moving runners over, fundamentals. The combination and the entire dynamic is something that I’ve always loved about the game and it’s what keeps me going back for more.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
