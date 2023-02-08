JOE ESPADA’S

JOE ESPADA’S NO. 6 JERSEY RETIRED AT UMOBILE

Each year, when the University of Mobile baseball team holds its annual alumni weekend gathering, Joe Espada returns to his alma mater. He visits with good friends such as J.C. Romero who, like Espada, arrived at the school from Puerto Rico, and visits with former teammates. And he looks forward to telling the current members of the Rams’ team about his time at the school and his coach, Mike Jacobs, who died suddenly on Dec. 3, 2019, of a heart attack on the field that bears his name.

“There are so many things that this place means to me,” Espada, now bench coach for the World Series champion Houston Astros, said in an interview this past weekend after another reunion visit. “Number one, this is my second home. Thirty years ago the University of Mobile embraced me as one of their own. Coach Jacobs welcomed me like his son. I spoke about his legacy in my life. I wanted that young generation of Rams and young Rams players to hear from me. … It meant a lot to us, coming from Puerto Rico to an unknown place, and it was intimidating for us to leave our homes and come to a new place. But Coach Jacobs made it easy for us.”

