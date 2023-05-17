All along UMS-Wright’s journey to this week’s Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 4A baseball state championship series, the Bulldogs have made big play after big play, even at times it appeared their backs were against the wall.
Narrowing it down to simple terms, the Bulldogs have made plays, whether it was a hit at the right moment or a defensive stop or getting just the right pitching performance at the right time.
UMS was scheduled to take to the field Tuesday at 7 p.m. to play Etowah in Oxford in Game 1 of the best-of-three series to determine the 4A state championship. A second game was scheduled Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Jacksonville State, and if needed, Game 3 would take place Wednesday at 7 p.m., also at Jacksonville State.
If the series goes three games to determine the state title, well, that will be familiar ground for the Bulldogs, who lost their first game in the first round at Munford only to win the next two games and advance. They swept Geneva in the second round and Trinity in the quarterfinals, but last week against local rival Bayside Academy, UMS not only needed three games to decide the matter, but the Bulldogs also had to produce runs in the late innings of Game 3 to find their way to this week’s series.
“I’ve told the guys all year long that we’re built for three-game sets,” head coach Kevin Raley said. “That’s how we’re built. We’re fortunate enough to have some pitchers that can do it. We’ve got a handful of guys that can do it. After we lost the first game [against Bayside] I told them, ‘Guys, don’t forget, we’re built for three-game sets. We’ve got to get them to Game 3. We went out and won Game 2. … We got some big hits late and came up with runs and played really good defense at the end.”
Bayside and UMS competed all season long, splitting the six games in which they faced each other 3-3. In the state semifinals, Bayside won the first game 9-0, but UMS bounced back to claim a 7-4 win in Game 2, forcing the deciding game. In Game 3, Bayside held a 2-1 lead through three innings when UMS scored four runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth on the way to an 11-4 victory. Cole Blaylock’s bases-clearing double in the fifth was the play that took all the energy out of a possible Bayside comeback.
“It started with a bunt,” Raley said of the fifth-inning surge. “The next thing you know we’ve got the bases loaded and somebody gets hit by a pitch and then Cole hangs one in the gap for a three-run double. It happened really fast.
“The kids have been amazing. I had somebody text me today and say he was at our series [against Bayside] and he said, ‘Those kids don’t flinch.’ I hadn’t thought about it that way, but he’s right. They just keep playing and keep playing and keep playing.”
That approach will be important again this week as the Bulldogs (27-12) take on Etowah (28-11), Raley said.
“Etowah has a good club,” he said. “They wouldn’t still be playing if they weren’t a good club. They want the same thing that we do. We’re going to get their best shot and we’re going to give them our best shot and we’ll see what happens. We’ve been playing really consistent the last six or seven weeks. We just have to do what we do and I think we’ll be OK.”
This is not unfamiliar ground for the UMS program, which has won seven previous baseball state titles in its long AHSAA history — 1978 (as University Military School) and 1988, 1993, 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2017 as UMS. The Bulldogs lost in the 5A quarterfinals last year.
In other state championship series this week, Brantley (20-7) faces Appalachian (29-4) in Class 1A, with Ariton (29-12-1) taking on Vincent (30-5) in Class 2A. The Class 3A best-of-three series features Houston Academy (26-7) against Gordo (32-5). The Class 5A series has Holtville (25-14) going against Sardis (30-6), with Spanish Fort (29-17) meeting Oxford (37-6) in Class 6A play. The Class 7A championship series features Central-Phenix City (33-9) taking on Vestavia Hills (32-10).
