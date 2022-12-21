The annual Mitchell Memorial basketball tournament is scheduled Dec. 28-30 at UMS-Wright. It is actually two tournaments in one — a boys’ tournament and a girls’ tournament. It will feature eight teams playing in two venues on the UMS-Wright campus — Wilson Gym and the Physical Activities Complex.
The boys’ tournament will feature No. 2-ranked UMS (Class 4A), No. 5-ranked Fairhope (7A), Mobile Christian, Bayshore Christian, Baldwin County, Jackson (receiving votes, 4A), St. Paul’s of Louisiana and Oneonta. The girls’ tournament field includes No. 6-ranked UMS (4A), No. 5-ranked Jackson (4A), Williamson (receiving votes, 5A), Gulf Shores, No. 4-ranked McGill-Toolen (6A), No. 4-ranked St. Paul’s (5A) Ft. Walton Beach and West Florida.
“It’s the last games we’ll play before area play begins on January 5,” UMS boys’ head coach Michael Napp said.
The tournament serves as a useful, three days of play before teams begin their all-important area games and for some teams who are welcoming members of their respective football teams back who weren’t in the lineup at the start of basketball season.
“The way I always look at it is we get basically five weeks with our full team to get ready for area play,” Napp said. “Our guys who came to us after football season, which is four important players — they started the Monday after Thanksgiving break — we get five weeks to work out the kinks and build chemistry and figure out who we are and what our best things are. My goal is once we get to the Mitchell tournament that we are fine-tuning those things and getting ready for area play.”
Napp said he’s pleased with the tournament field and expects good competition throughout the event.
“We like to bring in a couple of out-of-town teams, and this year we have St. Paul’s out of Covington, La., and Oneonta from north Alabama,” he said of the boys’ tournament field. “It will be good to have a couple of schools in there that you don’t know a lot about and that you aren’t going to see again (during the year). Locally, we have some really strong teams, including Fairhope. We also have Jackson coming in which is a team we could potentially match up with in the sub-region round of the playoffs. We saw them at Robertsdale and they have a very good team as well.”
With the tournament following Christmas, Napp said it has traditionally drawn good crowds for each of the sessions of the tournament.
“It’s after the (Christmas) holidays and everybody is ready to get back out and do something,” he said. “It’s a great deal. There’s always two games going on — a boys’ game and a girls’ game — in every time slot in the two gyms. For the hoops junkies out there, it’s a good event.”
Cost for the tournament is $10 per person per day or a tournament pass for all three days of play is available for $25 each. Single-day tickets can be purchased at the door or online at
Here is the schedule of games for the two tournaments (WIL) is for Wilson Gym, (PAC) is for Physical Activities Center:
BOYS
Wednesday, Dec. 28: 2 p.m.
Fairhope vs. Jackson (WIL), 3:30 p.m.: Oneonta vs. Baldwin Co. (PAC), 5:30 p.m.: St. Paul’s, La., vs. Mobile Christian (PAC), 7 p.m.: UMS vs. Bayshore (WIL). Thursday, Dec. 29: 2 p.m. Fairhope-Jackson loser vs. St. Paul’s-Mobile Christian loser (WIL), 3:30 p.m.: Oneonta-Baldwin Co. loser vs. UMS-Bayshore loser (PAC), 5:30 p.m. Fairhope-Jackson winner vs. St. Paul’s-Mobile Christian winner (PAC), 7 p.m.: Oneonta-Baldwin Co. winner vs. UMS-Bayshore winner (WIL). Friday, Dec. 30: 11 a.m.: Seventh-place game (WIL), 12:30 p.m.: Fifth-place game (PAC), 2:30 p.m.: Third-place game (PAC), 4 p.m.: Championship game (WIL).
GIRLS
Wednesday, Dec. 28: 2 p.m.
St. Paul’s vs. Williamson (PAC), 3:30 p.m.: Gulf Shores-Ft. Walton Beach (WIL), 5:30 p.m. UMS vs. Jackson (WIL), 7 p.m.: McGill vs. West Florida (PAC). Thursday, Dec. 29: 2 p.m.: UMS-Jackson loser vs. St. Paul’s-Williamson loser (PAC), 3:30 p.m.: McGill-Wes Florida loser vs. Gulf Shores-Ft. Walton Beach loser (WIL), 5:30 p.m. UMS-Jackson winner vs. St. Paul’s-Williamson winner (WIL), 7 p.m.: McGill-West Florida winner vs. Gulf Shores-Ft. Walton Beach winner (PAC). Friday, Dec. 30: 11 a.m.: Seventh-place game (PAC), 12:30 p.m.: Fifth-place game (WIL), 2:30 p.m.: Championship game (WIL), 4 p.m.: Third-place game (PAC).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022
