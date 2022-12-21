William Mitchell

The annual Mitchell Memorial basketball tournament is scheduled Dec. 28-30 at UMS-Wright. It is actually two tournaments in one — a boys’ tournament and a girls’ tournament. It will feature eight teams playing in two venues on the UMS-Wright campus — Wilson Gym and the Physical Activities Complex.

The boys’ tournament will feature No. 2-ranked UMS (Class 4A), No. 5-ranked Fairhope (7A), Mobile Christian, Bayshore Christian, Baldwin County, Jackson (receiving votes, 4A), St. Paul’s of Louisiana and Oneonta. The girls’ tournament field includes No. 6-ranked UMS (4A), No. 5-ranked Jackson (4A), Williamson (receiving votes, 5A), Gulf Shores, No. 4-ranked McGill-Toolen (6A), No. 4-ranked St. Paul’s (5A) Ft. Walton Beach and West Florida.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.