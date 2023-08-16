UMS-Wright Bulldogs

There’s not much Joe Lott hasn’t done since joining the UMS-Wright football team. So it’s no surprise he’s going to add another primary duty this season, though it’s not a completely new position.

Last season Lott could be found on defense, special teams and offense. He returned kickoffs (228 yards, one touchdown), threw passes (four of six for 47 yards and two touchdowns), caught a touchdown pass, carried the ball for 255 yards and seven touchdowns and on defense he had five interceptions, returning two of those for touchdowns. He also had 74 total tackles, more than 50 of those being solo stops, while also collecting one tackle for a loss and recovering two fumbles.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

