There’s not much Joe Lott hasn’t done since joining the UMS-Wright football team. So it’s no surprise he’s going to add another primary duty this season, though it’s not a completely new position.
Last season Lott could be found on defense, special teams and offense. He returned kickoffs (228 yards, one touchdown), threw passes (four of six for 47 yards and two touchdowns), caught a touchdown pass, carried the ball for 255 yards and seven touchdowns and on defense he had five interceptions, returning two of those for touchdowns. He also had 74 total tackles, more than 50 of those being solo stops, while also collecting one tackle for a loss and recovering two fumbles.
This season the 6-foot-3, 189-pound senior will take over the starting quarterback duties from the graduated Sutton Snypes, while also being used when needed in the secondary, the position he is expected to play in college.
“It’s been fun,” Lott said of the move. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been exciting. I’m excited for the season to start. … I like quarterback. I played it from third grade to eighth grade, so it’s still a little bit like coming back. It’s kind of nice. I always thought I would play quarterback in high school. I just had to wait until this year to do that. Quarterback is a tough position. You have to know everybody’s job and where everybody’s going. It’s different, but I’m enjoying it and I’m getting back into the swing of things it feels like. I’m getting ready for Week 1.”
UMS head coach Terry Curtis said he trusts Lott and feels he is a good choice to direct the Bulldogs’ offense.
“I like his athleticism,” Curtis said. “Most of my quarterbacks have been game managers who handled the offense and the running back or a receiver was the key focus. Now it’s going to be Joe and being such an athlete, he’s going to be a big part of it. Hopefully, he’ll stay healthy and you always worry about that when someone’s not used to it, but that’s our best chance to win and that’s the way we’re going to go with it.
“I have total confidence in him. We’ll play Joe a lot at quarterback. He played quarterback a little in middle school. He’s getting hollered at every day but he’ll develop and be able to do a lot of things and help us win. … Joe Lott will play a little bit of everywhere.”
One of the places Lott will continue to be counted on is on special teams where he is considered the Bulldogs’ top kick blocker.
“He’s going to still block kicks,” Curtis said. “We were talking about that at the staff meeting [recently]. The [assistant coaches] were saying, ‘What do you want to do with Joe?’ I said, ‘He’s our best kick blocker. He’s going to still block kicks. He’ll still be that guy.’ That helps you win games. And Joe, that don’t bother him. [He’s not saying,] ‘I’m the quarterback, why am I on the punt return team?’ It’s because he can block kicks and make plays and that’s another way for us to make a play. He’ll still play in the secondary. He’s being recruited and some of them have been looking at him as a wideout, but mainly corner and safety and those positions. He’s had offers as both and we’re going to play him on both sides.”
With Lott’s ability to run the football, Curtis said that will open up the possibility of more run-pass option plays for UMS this season. Regardless of the position or situation, Lott said he’s glad to be involved.
“I do like [the versatility],” he said. “I like being on the field as much as I can. It’s really one of my favorite things about football.”
