Those who calculate such things — and indeed, that’s what we are doing here — would discover Charles Perry has run a long way in the past year. Specifically, he averages about 1,690 miles a year.
Over a three-year period, which covers the time the UMS-Wright cross-country and track and field standout has been competing, that would put him at 5,070 miles. That’s equivalent to running from Mobile to Los Angeles and back, and then starting a second trip.
Not bad for a former basketball player.
He’s just not running; he’s winning too. Perry has been a mainstay on the Bulldogs’ cross-country and indoor and outdoor track teams for three seasons. Recently, he was named the National Boys Performer of the Week (for Jan. 9-15) by MileSplit, citing his success at the Ice Breaker Invitational No. 2 at Birmingham’s CrossPlex on Jan. 7 in which he set personal bests — and won both events — in the 1,600-meter run and the 800-meter run. He bested a field of 148 runners in the 1,600-meter run, winning the event by almost four seconds with a time of 4:09.92. In the 800-meter run, Perry turned in a time of 1:55.51, winning by two seconds.
On Dec. 3, Perry, a 5-foot-9, 135-pound junior, won the 3,200-meter run in the Magic City Invitational at Birmingham’s CrossPlex with a personal best time of 9:20.37.
While he often finds himself out front in events, whether it be cross-country or indoor or outdoor track, Perry got his start by chasing his older brother, Joseph, who is now a freshman member of Auburn’s cross-country and track programs. Joseph was a highly successful member of the UMS-Wright programs as well.
“The interest was my older brother, who runs at Auburn now,” Charles Perry said. “He’s the one who got me into running. I was always a basketball player growing up and when I saw his success, that’s what really got me into it and made me believe that I could do it too.”
So Charles Perry gave up basketball — “I do not miss playing basketball; I go to [UMS] games and watch my friends, but I don’t think about it anymore, really” — and started running. And running and running and running.
And he started winning.
“It’s just talking to your coaches and getting advice,” he said of making the transition to cross-country and track. “Coach [Pat] Galle was really helpful in that situation. We worked together.
I quit basketball my ninth-grade year and just totally concentrated on running heading into the outdoor season. It was tough. It was hard work and it took a while to get to where I am now. It was a lot of miles and a lot of hard days, but it was a good transition. It was the right move.”
It was a move that led him to being selected as the National Boys Performer of the Week.
“It means a lot,” Perry said of the award. “I wanted to get that coming into the season and it’s cool to be able to represent Mobile in getting that.”
Perry said he trains year-round, with cross-country taking up half a year and indoor and outdoor track training taking up the other six months. He said during cross-country training he runs an average of 35 miles a week, while he averages about 30 miles a week while training for track season.
“The training for cross-country is usually more mileage and it’s more tempo runs,” he explained. “You try to get that threshold in. It’s just more mileage. … Times vary a lot in cross-country because each course is different, with different hills, different grounds, especially sand, which is very slow. So, times vary a lot. Even if you have a good day on a slow course it really doesn’t show up on paper because every course is different. In track, the times are the times. All tracks are pretty much the same.”
As such, Perry said he prefers indoor and outdoor track season to cross-country season.
“I’m for sure a track guy,” he said. “I enjoy running fast and I like to get it over with quicker, honestly. Track is more fun.”
It is track season where he places his emphasis and his goals. Now that he has been named the national runner of the week, he has other goals he hopes to accomplish.
“This year my goal is to run a sub-4:05 [in the 1,600-meter run] and break the Alabama state record in the mile and the 800 — to be the fastest Alabamian ever in the mile and the 800,” he said. “And eventually I want to run in college.”
He talks with his brother Joseph often and there is still a competitive aspect to their relationship. But Charles is quick to note it was Joseph’s success and urging that has pushed him to become one of the state’s top track athletes.
“It was fun competing against him,” Charles said. “We liked beating each other up. It was always fun to have someone you know to go out there on race day and compete with. That was always fun. When it’s your brother, it’s even better.
“The advice he gives me is to keep working hard. He said there’s a little more free time and the training [in college], you can dictate your schedule more, so I’m looking forward to that.”
Asked what he thinks about when he is competing, Perry said it depends on the type of race and the situation.
“If it’s a race where I’m out front by myself and I have the lead the whole time, I’m just looking at the clock and trying to calculate splits and what my time is for that race,” he said. “If it’s a race that’s really close, I’m just trying to get the win. I’m not worried about the time at all. I’m just chasing someone.
“It depends on who I’m racing against. Taking the lead in a race, it gives me confidence. Confidence is huge in this sport. If you don’t have that you’re not going to be able to compete. Leading the whole race gives you confidence and that just helps my performance, I feel like.”
During track season he is sometimes required to run more than one distance race in a day and that, he noted, can affect the times that he produces.
“It’s pretty tough, but the training gets you to where you can double,” Perry said. “And if you have two or three hours in between, you should be good. You’re probably not going to run your fastest when you try a double. It’s tough on your body and it takes recovery.”
He said holding the lead is tougher than trying to claim the lead, but he has learned the mental approach to running is as important as the physical aspect of the sport.
And so he runs. Pretty much every day.
“It used to be hard when I was younger and when I was first getting started [to wake up and start training],” Perry said. “I had to learn from the people around me. But it’s second nature now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.