With only two weeks remaining in the regular season and with some big games slated this Friday, local teams UMS-Wright and Saraland remain the top-ranked teams in their respective classifications in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll.
UMS-Wright is the top-ranked team in Class 5A, while Saraland is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A. Both teams have important regional matchups this week against ranked teams. UMS will take on No. 7-ranked Faith Academy at home while Saraland will travel to Theodore to face the No. 3-ranked Bobcats.
Two other teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are ranked and two teams received votes but is not ranked in the Top 10.
In Class 7A, Fairhope is ranked No. 5 in the state, while in Class 5A, Gulf Shores is ranked No. 6. In Class 7A, Foley received votes and in Class 6A Spanish Fort received votes.
No teams in the Lagniappe coverage area are ranked or received votes in Class 4A, Class 3A or Class 2A. There are no teams from the area that compete in Class 1A or in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA).
Other than Saraland and UMS-Wright, this week’s No. 1 teams include Thompson (7A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill Bible (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician (AISA).
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
