Prep football

UMS-Wright finishes regular season with perfect 10-0 record.

 Tommy Hicks

Terry Curtis is now the winningest coach in the history of Alabama high school football. But it wasn’t easy.

Curtis’ top-ranked UMS-Wright Bulldogs held on for a 17-8 win over Williamson to complete a perfect 10-0 regular season. With the win, Curtis has 346 career coaching wins, tying former Vestavia Hills coach Buddy Anderson.

