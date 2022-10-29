Terry Curtis is now the winningest coach in the history of Alabama high school football. But it wasn’t easy.
Curtis’ top-ranked UMS-Wright Bulldogs held on for a 17-8 win over Williamson to complete a perfect 10-0 regular season. With the win, Curtis has 346 career coaching wins, tying former Vestavia Hills coach Buddy Anderson.
“Breaking the record is very gratifying and humbling because of everyone it took over the years to make it happen,” said Curtis, who has also coached at Shaw and Murphy.
The win over Williamson came because the Bulldogs dominated the special teams. Denton Elliott blocked two punts and Joe Lott blocked another. John Ramsay was perfect on a 24-yard field goal and two extra points.
Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman said the first order of business for his defense was to slow down South Alabama commit Cole Blaylock. The Lions did that for most of the game, limiting Blaylock to 99 yards on 24 carries. But when the Bulldogs needed it most, Blaylock found a hole off right tackle to score a 9-yard touchdown to put UMS-Wright on top 17-8 with 5:23 remaining in the game.
Hayden Nagy’s interception on the next possession sealed the historic victory.
“It was a hard-fought game, but special teams killed us,” Coleman said. “When our guys come to play, we can compete with any team in the state.”
UMS-Wright had 212 yards on 48 offensive plays, an average of 4.4 yards per play. Williamson was limited to 144 yards on 50 plays, an average of 2.9 yards per play.
Both teams are now headed to the Class 5A state playoffs. UMS-Wright will host Headland, while Williamson (6-4) will travel to Troy to face Charles Henderson.
