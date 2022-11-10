UMS-Wright girls’ basketball head coach Terry Canova has his team off to a 2-0 start this season, with the second victory producing a milestone win. The 67-30 road victory over Baldwin County Tuesday night marked Canova’s 400th career win.
“I think more than anything it’s a time to kind of reflect on the number of players and the number of coaches who were involved in that,” Canova said of his reaction to picking up the 400th victory. “For me, I guess it would span over, this is starting my 17th year here (at UMS-Wright) and another three when I was coaching in Louisiana, so a 19-year span. I’ve gotten a bunch of text messages from former players and the first thing I always say is you were a big part of a lot of those wins.”
UMS opened the season with a 56-22 win over Mary G. Montgomery. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play at home Thursday night against Vigor.
Canova said his working situation at UMS has played a role in the success of his program.
“I think the most rewarding things are the longevity and the stability,” he said. “Not a lot of coaches have the opportunity to coach at the same place these days for 17 years. I’m sure there were times when Coach (Terry) Curtis (UMS-Wright’s athletics director) was probably frustrated with me because of something I did or frustrated because the team maybe underachieved or whatever. But never once did I ever feel my job was in jeopardy. The administration here at UMS has always been on my side and then you combine that with the fact I’ve got great kids.”
Canova added another key to his success at UMS is based on the foundation of the athletic program at the school and the ability to develop players from elementary school to the junior varsity and varsity programs.
“Almost all of these kids, I taught in elementary P.E.,” he said. “And to take a bunch of young ladies, many of whom could not name two WNBA teams and they probably watch zero college basketball, and you take a group of ladies like that and get them to buy in and play hard and compete for their school and their teammates, that’s (important). Plus, being at a good place and having stability and having support. That’s big.”
