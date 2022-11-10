Prep basketball

Terry Canova poses for photo with his team following his 400th career win.

 Photo/Facebook

UMS-Wright girls’ basketball head coach Terry Canova has his team off to a 2-0 start this season, with the second victory producing a milestone win. The 67-30 road victory over Baldwin County Tuesday night marked Canova’s 400th career win.

“I think more than anything it’s a time to kind of reflect on the number of players and the number of coaches who were involved in that,” Canova said of his reaction to picking up the 400th victory. “For me, I guess it would span over, this is starting my 17th year here (at UMS-Wright) and another three when I was coaching in Louisiana, so a 19-year span. I’ve gotten a bunch of text messages from former players and the first thing I always say is you were a big part of a lot of those wins.”

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

