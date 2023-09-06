Charles Perry of UMS-Wright set a course record in the Mobile Challenge of Champions Cross Country meet last weekend, hosted by St. Paul’s at Langan Park.
Perry won the boys’ Invitational Division with a time of 15:35.53. Brother Martin won the team title in the division. In the girls’ Invitational, Mt. Carmel was the team winner and Lucy Cramer of Parkview Baptist took top individual honors with a time of 18:34.81. In boys’ Open competition, Brother Martin was the team winner and Jack Collins from the team was the individual winner with a time of 16:52.71. The girls’ Open winner was Lindsey Baxter of Baker with a 20:58.14 time and Baker took the team title.
In the boys’ Invitational team competition, teams from the Lagniappe coverage area finishing in the Top 8 include UMS-Wright (2), St. Paul’s (3), McGill-Toolen (6), Davidson (7) and Spanish Fort (8). Local individuals in the top 10 include Spanish Fort’s Winston McGhee (2), St. Paul’s Daniel Gill (6), UMS-Wright’s J. Roe Hand (7) and Davidson’s Phillip Parker (8).
In the girls’ Invitational, local teams McGill-Toolen (2), St. Paul’s (3), UMS-Wright (4), Spanish Fort (6) and St. Luke’s (7) were Top 8 finishers. Individually, area athletes in the Top 10 included Alexiana Hinote of Spanish Fort (4), Mallory Helms of UMS (5), Emily Miles of St. Paul’s (7) and Claire Mostellar of McGill (8).
In boys’ Open action, Sam Sternberg of Daphne (2), John Vickers of Alma Bryant (3), Beck Montiel of Gulf Shores (5), Shawn Nguyen of Baker (6), Preston Pollara of Faith Academy (7) and David Walker (10) of Faith Academy are local runners finishing in the Top 10. In team competition, local schools in the Top 10 included Baker (2), Faith Academy (3), Saraland (4), St. Michael (6), Gulf Shores (7), Daphne (8) and Davidson (10).
In girls’ Open competition, Baker’s Baxter was the individual winner, with other local athletes finishing in the Top 10 including Mallory Little of Saraland (2), Izzy Riddick of Satsuma (3), Lily Hoyle of Davidson (5), Annalee Parks of Saraland (6), Ava Kelly of Saraland (7), Joscelyn Kemper of Faith Academy (8), Mayar Maarouf of Baker (9) and Helen Hendrix of Baker (10). The local teams in the Top 10 included Baker (1), Saraland (2), Davidson (3), St. Luke’s (4), McGill-Toolen (5), Faith Academy (7) and St. Paul’s (8).
NO. 2 RAMS SOCCER UPSET
The University of Mobile men’s soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll, lost a 4-0 decision to William Penn, Iowa, University at home last Saturday. It marked the first time the two schools have faced each other in men’s soccer. The loss dropped the Rams to 1-2-0 on the season while William Penn improved to 4-0-1.
For Mobile, the 1-2-0 start marks the first time since the 2009 season the Rams have lost two of the first three matches played to open the year. Saturday's match could not have started better for William Penn as the Statesmen hit the scoreboard in just the third minute. The header goal by Luigi Mongan only built energy and confidence on William Penn’s side, with Mobile playing from behind early. Just 10 minutes later, William Penn pushed across the second goal of the match, officially putting Mobile on upset alert.
In the second half, the Rams threatened the William Penn back line more frequently, but were unable to push across a goal. Meanwhile, the Statesmen added two more goals on Mobile in a four-minute timespan.
FAIRHOPE WINS TOURNEY
The Fairhope Pirates volleyball team captured the championship of the Foley Labor Day tournament, playing several regular-season matches as well last week. The Pirates, now 16-2 on the season, picked up wins over Spanish Fort, Elberta, Crestview, Fla., Central-Tuscaloosa, Robertsdale, Bayshore Christian and others along the way. Peyton Fraser, Abby Nelson and Libby Rogers were leaders for the Pirates through the week.
Other area schools were also in action, including defending Class 7A state champ McGill-Toolen, now 9-3, St. Paul’s at 8-2 and defending Class 6A state champion Bayside Academy, which is 9-3. St. Luke’s is at 3-1 on the season while Mobile Christian, led by Melissa Patel and Melaina Haines, has opened the season with a perfect 9-0 mark. Spanish Fort is also playing well. The Toros are 13-3.
