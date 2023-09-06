UMS-WRIGHT’S CHARLES PERRY

UMS-WRIGHT’S CHARLES PERRY (Photo provided)

Charles Perry of UMS-Wright set a course record in the Mobile Challenge of Champions Cross Country meet last weekend, hosted by St. Paul’s at Langan Park.

Perry won the boys’ Invitational Division with a time of 15:35.53. Brother Martin won the team title in the division. In the girls’ Invitational, Mt. Carmel was the team winner and Lucy Cramer of Parkview Baptist took top individual honors with a time of 18:34.81. In boys’ Open competition, Brother Martin was the team winner and Jack Collins from the team was the individual winner with a time of 16:52.71. The girls’ Open winner was Lindsey Baxter of Baker with a 20:58.14 time and Baker took the team title.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

