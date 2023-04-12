UMS-Wright baseball coach Kevin Raley picked up his 700th career victory last week when the Bulldogs claimed a 5-0 victory in the first game of a doubleheader against Class 4A region foe St. Michael on the Bulldogs’ home field. Alex Sherman was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 batters while Wilson Colvin had a pair of doubles and three runs batted in and Logan Norris and William Taylor had two hits each.
JAGS ADD TRANSFER
The South Alabama men’s basketball team has received a commitment from former St. Francis, Pa., University guard Maxwell Land. He announced on his Twitter page he is committed to sign with the Jaguars. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds a game this past season for the NCAA Division II school. He joins a trio of high school signees — John Broom of Jacksonville, Smurf Millender of Clear Brook, Texas, and Ethan Kizer of Metamora, Ill. — set to join the Jags’ program for the 2023-24 season. South Alabama posted a 19-14 record this past season and advanced to the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Pensacola where it lost to tournament champ Louisiana, 71-66.
SANDY BADGERS NO. 5 SEED
The Spring Hill College Sandy Badgers beach volleyball team earned the No. 5 seed in the Division II portion of the 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Small College Beach Championships at Hickory Point Beach, Fla., the league announced Monday. The fifth-seeded Badgers (13-11) will take on No. 13 seed Florida Southern (7-18) to begin pool play on Friday at 10:15 a.m. (CDT). SHC will then face the No. 12seed Erskine (4-25) at 2:35 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, Spring Hill will start its day against No. 4 Colorado Mesa (14-7) at 10:15 a.m., before playing its challenge crossover match at 2:35 p.m. Bracket play will begin on Sunday and culminate in the championship match at 1:15 p.m. The Sandy Badgers earned their fifth-straight appearance in the AVCA Small College Beach Championships. This is the second year in a row head coach Sarah Senft has led SHC to the championship event. Spring Hill has been a top 5 seed and appeared in the Final Four every year since the inaugural championship in 2018.
JAGS CLAIM SUN BELT HONORS
Three South Alabama athletes earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors last week — softball pitcher Olivia Lackie, baseball’s Trey Lewis and men’s track and field’s Kyle Rademeyer. For the second-straight week and the fourth time this spring, Lackie was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week. The honor marks the ninth time in her career and the 34th time in which the program has had a pitcher earn the award. The nine selections are the second-most in program history. Lackie's selection also marks the third consecutive week a Jaguar pitcher has earned the honor as Jenna Hardy was selected for the honor the previous week.Lackie had a hand in all three victories over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks as she was 2-0 and earned her second save of the year in game two of the series. Lewis was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week after his performance in four games against Nicholls and James Madison.Lewis erupted for the Jags, leading them to a 3-1 week by hitting .667 and slugging 1.278 in the four games. He also recorded an on-base percentage of .739 with five walks in 23 plate appearances. Lewis finished the week 12 of 18 with a 2.017 OPS, while collecting five extra-base hits (two doubles and three home runs). All three home runs came in the three-game set against James Madison with one in each game. He also finished the week with 10 RBI and struck out just three times. Pole vaulter Rademeyer was named the men’s Field Athlete of the Week. He earned the award as a result of his efforts at the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin. He finished fourth in the University Elite grouping, clearing a height of 5.61 meters (18 feet, 4.75 inches). The height is a new South Alabama record in the outdoor event. Rademeyer set the school record for the indoor pole vault at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March. The clearance also puts Rademeyer in second-place all-time among Sun Belt vaulters.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
