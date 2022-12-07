Saraland native and Vigor graduate Brent Dearmon has been named head football coach at North Alabama (UNA) in Florence. He was officially introduced as the Lions’ 12th head coach at a Monday introductory press conference.
Dearmon has coached at several colleges and also has high school coaching experience in the Mobile area.
After his Vigor career, he was the starting quarterback at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., for four years, staying at the school as a student coach in 2007. He returned to Vigor in 2008 as the Wolves’ offensive coordinator; the team won the Class 5A state championship that season. He remained at the school for two more seasons before being named head coach at B.C. Rain (2011-12). He left Rain to serve as an offensive analyst at Auburn for Gus Malzahn (2013-14) and then was named offensive coordinator at Arkansas Tech in 2015 and remained at the school for three seasons.
From there, Dearmon, 37, joined Les Miles’ staff at Kansas, originally as a senior offensive consultant, though midway through the 2020 season he was elevated to offensive coordinator. In 2021 he was the offensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee and last season, 2022, he was the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic.
At UNA, Dearmon takes over a program that posted a 1-10 record this past season under interim head coach Ryan Held, including nine consecutive losses to end the season. UNA has a strong football history that includes several NCAA Division II national titles.
Sun Belt has 7 in bowls
The Sun Belt Conference places seven of its 14 teams in bowl games, it was announced on Sunday. The list includes South Alabama, which will play Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, as well as Troy, the Sun Belt champion, which will play Texas-San Antonio in Orlando’s Cure Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m.
Other Sun Belt teams headed to bowl games include Southern Miss, which will play Rice in Mobile’s LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4:45 p.m. at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Other Sun Belt teams on the list include Marshall vs. UConn, Boca Raton Bowl, 1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19; Louisiana vs. Houston, Independence Bowl, 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 23; Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, Montgomery’s Camellia Bowl, 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27; and Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, Birmingham Bowl, 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27.
SEC places 11 in bowls
The SEC as usual placed teams in several bowls, with 11 of its 14 members set to play in the postseason. Alabama will play Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl (Dec. 31, 11 a.m.). Others include Georgia playing in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff, against Ohio State (Dec. 31, 7 p.m.); Tennessee vs. Clemson in the Orange Bowl (Dec. 30, 7 p.m.); Florida vs. Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.); Missouri vs. Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa (Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m.); Arkansas vs. Kansas in the Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m.); Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl (Dec. 28, 8 p.m.); South Carolina vs. Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl (Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m.); Kentucky vs. Iowa in the Music City Bowl (Dec. 31, 11 a.m.); Mississippi State vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (Jan. 2, 11 a.m.); and LSU vs. Purdue in the Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2, noon). Only Auburn, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M failed to earn bowl berths out of the SEC.
Coaching changes
There have been several coaching changes across the region and the country in recent days. Perhaps most notable is Deion Sanders accepting the position as head coach at Colorado. He has led Jackson State to an undefeated season this year and a spot in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. … Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell has accepted the head coaching spot at Liberty, replacing Hugh Freeze who recently took over at Auburn. Caldwell led the Chanticleers to the Sun Belt championship game against Troy this season and won the crown last season. … Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell has taken the head coaching reins at Wisconsin. … Brent Key, who served as interim head coach at Georgia Tech, has been given the job on a permanent basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.