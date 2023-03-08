The University of Mobile has one of the most acclaimed athletic departments in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Rams compete in 21 sports, with their teams often ranked amongst the best in the U.S.
Among those recently being honored is the competitive cheer squad. On Feb. 11, the team defeated six other competitors to capture the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) championship.
UM, coached by Kami Whiteis, now advances to the NAIA Competitive Cheer National Championship. The event is set for Friday and Saturday in Ypsilanti, Mich., a suburb of Detroit.
WHO ARE YOU PULLING FOR?
The modern version of cheerleading can be traced back to Ivy League college sporting events in the 1860s. The first recorded “cheer” was shouted at Princeton University in 1884.
Then, in 1898, a University of Minnesota student got on the field to direct his classmates in a chant — “Rah, Rah, Rah! Ski-u-mah, Hoo-Rah! Hoo-Rah! Varsity! Varsity! Varsity, Minn-e-So-Tah!” Other schools would soon follow, having “yell leaders” organize fans to support their teams.
The introduction of tumbling, jumps and pyramid skills took place in the 1970s and 1980s. The sideline activity was now being televised to show off the athletic skills of the cheerleaders.
“The sport has really changed over the last few years,” Whiteis, who cheered collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, said. “Tumbling is tremendously important. You can’t do well if your team cannot tumble.”
Whiteis is now in her eighth season as the head coach of the UM competitive cheer program. Starting in 2012, she spent four seasons leading the Rams’ cheerleading squad, which appeared at basketball games before officially competing in the NAIA as a sanctioned sport.
VETERAN ROSTER
UM won its first SSAC title in 2017 and then added another trophy in 2019. Whiteis felt good about their chances this season.
“We had a lot of returners,” Whiteis, who has Kaylee Creekmore as her assistant coach, said. “We have five seniors. It is a very mature team.”
Those seniors include Hannah Kelly of Saraland, who is in her fifth competition year. She gained more eligibility because of a season being interrupted by COVID-19. She was named to the all-conference and all-academic rosters.
Dee Green of Mobile is in her fourth competition year. The Baker High graduate earned all-conference honors.
Emilee Wilkerson of Irvington was named to the all-conference and all-academic rosters. She is a transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Ansleigh Weston also graduated from Baker High. And Emma Riley Hollingsworth of Meridianville, Ala., was on the all-academic team.
Alex Godwin, a freshman from Saraland, was named the SSAC Rookie of the Year. She was also on the all-conference roster. Alyssa Cherry, a junior from Robertsdale, was on the all-academic team.
Rounding out the roster is Madison Cooley, a sophomore from Satsuma; Taylor Sasser, a freshman from Dothan; and Naomi Shirley, a junior from Kissimmee, Fla.
COME FROM BEHIND WIN
Whiteis felt UM had a good chance going into the SSAC event on their home floor of Pharr Gymnasium. This is despite the fact they lost their two male competitors just weeks before.
“This was the first time we had an all-female team in the conference tournament,” Whiteis said. “Because of our talent, we were able to put a routine on the mat with the same level of difficulty. I never had a team that could do this.”
Whiteis said males on the team can be the muscle. They usually can throw girls higher than other girls can.
“The girls stepped up and filled in the shoes,” she said. “Instead of three stunt groups, we went down to two. With the number of participants we had on the mat, we did not have enough people for our regular routine.”
Whiteis knew UM would face some tough competition.
“Point University had a good shot,” she said. “We were unfamiliar with Florida Memorial. Live University had done well this year.
“We knew it would not be easy. We had to hit our routine to win.”
Things did not look good at first.
“We had two little bobbles in preliminaries,” Whiteis said. “We came into the finals in third place.”
Then the tide turned.
“Twenty-five percent of your final score is from the preliminary performance,” Whiteis, who was named the SSAC Coach of the Year, said. “Seventy-five percent comes from your final performance. We improved by four points from prelims to finals.
“We did not know we had won going into the award ceremony. We ended up being just two-and-a-half points ahead of the field.”
UM had a total of 86.79 points, the all-time highest score in program history. Point was next at 84.31, while Florida Memorial was third at 83.95.
GOING BACK AGAIN
This will be the fifth consecutive trip to the NAIA tournament for UM.
“We are ready to head to Michigan,” Whiteis said. “We are excited. We will be one of the very few all-girl teams at the national championship.
“Most have two to five guys on the team. My girls are very proud of that.”
Whiteis and the Rams are prepared to accept what awaits them.
“We’ve had a lot of challenges this year,” Whiteis said. “The girls have worked hard to overcome them.
“We’ve met all of our goals, so far. We are looking for a top 10 finish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.