Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Joaquin Andujar could have been talking about the NCAA basketball tournament when he famously told Sports Illustrated, “There is one word in America that says it all, and that one word is, ‘You never know.’”
Miami, Florida Atlantic, Connecticut and San Diego State earned a spot in the Final Four this weekend in Houston. That’s a 5 seed, a 9 seed, a 4 seed and another 5 seed.
All the pre-tournament favorites have been eliminated. All the teams from middle America have been sent home. Those aren’t bad things.
Here’s what makes college basketball better than college football. There is exactly a zero percent chance either San Diego State or Florida Atlantic will make the college football playoff next season.
Even if one of those teams was talented enough to win two playoff games and claim the championship, they would never be given an opportunity to prove it in football.
It’s the same position South Alabama has been in since starting a football program, though next year could be different. The Jaguars will open the season against a ranked Tulane team in New Orleans and will also have a showcase game at Oklahoma State two weeks later. If they could win those two and then dominate a tough Sun Belt Conference, it would at least be fun to debate whether the Jaguars could be in the national championship picture. That is going to be very hard to do, but at least the reputation of the Sun Belt Conference has risen to the level that a dominant league champion might be taken seriously when it came time to select the playoff teams.
No such speculation is needed in basketball. Anyone who watched a Florida Atlantic game this season knew the Owls were very talented. In fact, South Alabama lost to Florida Atlantic by 25 points while only falling by 10 to top-seeded Alabama.
The Owls didn’t need to rely on the eye test or a vote from some committee member to get their chance to show how good they are. Florida Atlantic earned the automatic berth from Conference USA and then proved they belonged once they got to the NCAA Tournament.
The same is true for San Diego State, which plays in a conference most fans couldn’t name against opponents even fewer fans could identify. Yet, the Aztecs proved against Alabama and again against Creighton that they deserve to be playing under the brightest lights at the Final Four.
It’s easy now for people to wonder if Alabama was overrated entering the season. For the second time in three years, Alabama won the regular season and tournament title in the SEC only to be eliminated in the Sweet 16 by a team from California. (It was UCLA two years ago.)
But the Tide was worthy of the No. 1 overall seed. Regular-season wins over two teams ranked No. 1 in the country at the time (North Carolina and Houston), plus other out-of-conference games against powers Connecticut, Gonzaga and Michigan State, proved Alabama was the most deserving team to hold the No. 1 seed entering the tournament.
Most teams, including Alabama, make about 33 percent of their 3-point shots. Forty percent is excellent. Twenty percent is bad. If Alabama’s shooting had been good or average or even bad every game in the NCAA Tournament, the Tide would still be competing for a national championship. But against San Diego State, Alabama made 3 of 27 3-pointers. That’s less than 12 percent. Against a good team that is simply not good enough.
Tide star Brandon Miller was abysmal in his one and only NCAA Tournament appearance.
Miller made only 8 of 41 shots in the tournament for a 19.5 percent clip. That’s the lowest shooting percentage for any player with a minimum of 35 shots since 1985. He was 3-of-19 in his last game with six turnovers.
If the tournament started over today, Alabama would be the favorite again. But that’s not how it works. And that’s a good thing.
San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, Miami and Connecticut earned their way to the Final Four. The fact they were all given a chance to prove they deserve to be the national champions is what makes March Madness so special.
Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. He has finished first and second in sports columns in the two most recent Green Eyeshade contests.
