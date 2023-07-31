Sterling Dixon, one of the leading Class of 2024 football prospects in the area, informed the Mobile Christian coaches and players following a recent workout he intends to transfer to another school for his senior season.
On Monday, Dixon announced he will enroll at Spanish Fort, where he will play his senior season. He made the announcement on his Twitter account.
Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell said Dixon, an Alabama commit, caught everyone by surprise with his decision.
“We went through a morning workout and our conditioning outside … and we were in our locker room and had our prayer and he said, ‘Can I say something?’ Then he said he was going to be transferring,” Cottrell said. “… All I want to say is he did a good job for us here and it’s a good family and I wish him the best.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was a first-team Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 3A All-State selection last season and he has been heavily recruited by several SEC schools, even after announcing his commitment to Alabama. Last season he accounted for 107 total tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He is currently ranked No. 10 by On3.com among the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2024.
Dixon was named the ASWA Class 3A Lineman of the Year last season. He was also named the Defensive Player of the Year on the Lagniappe Class 2A-5A All-Area team this past season.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) football season begins officially the weekend of Aug. 24-26 though schools are allowed to play in jamborees or practice games the weekend of Aug. 17-19.
Mobile Christian opens its season Aug. 25 at home against Athens, Ga., Academy. Spanish Fort opens its season Aug. 17 in a jamboree game (non-counter) at home against St. Michael. The Toros' first official game is Aug. 24 at home against Fairhope.
