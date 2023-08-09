The United States Sports Academy (USSA) opened its campus in Daphne in 1976 as the only freestanding and accredited sports university in America. USSA now offers bachelor, master and doctoral degree programs, as well as a wide array of non-degree sport education programs.
Despite its name, the school lacked something found at most other colleges: USSA did not offer any competitive athletic programs to its students.
Dr. Steve Condon was selected earlier this year as the third president and chief executive officer at USSA. Condon is a longtime chancellor, university president, collegiate athletics director, coach, professor and higher education leader.
When Condon started his tenure as USSA president, one of his first initiatives was to begin to develop intercollegiate sports programs.
“It only makes sense that America’s sports university would have sports teams representing it on the field, in the classroom and in the community,” Condon told Lagniappe. “Our faculty and staff are hungry to get this started, and I believe the community around us is ready for it, too.”
He believes the time is right for this transition.
“The sports communities from Pensacola to Baldwin County to Mobile are vibrant and full of so many talented student-athletes,” Condon said. “We want those student-athletes to consider studying and competing collegiately for us, right here in their own community. We have a proven, top-quality academic program and now we are adding a top-quality student-athlete experience.”
BUILDING A PROGRAM
The initial sports sponsored by USSA will be men’s and women’s soccer. These are scheduled to start in the fall of this year.
Initially, the USSA athletic teams will compete independently. School officials plan to apply for membership in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in October. This is a governing body of more than 250 athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven sports.
“We aim to play our first trial year as club sports, then transition to intercollegiate NAIA programs by 2024,” Condon said in an open letter to the community.
Peter Fuller has been recruited to coach the soccer teams. With more than 300 career wins under his belt, USSA said, Fuller is one of the most successful coaches in NAIA soccer history after having captured national championships at both Belhaven University and the University of Mobile. He also counts time as an assistant coach at the professional level with the New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer among his numerous other coaching stints.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be the first head coach for soccer at the United States Sports Academy,” Fuller told Lagniappe. “We are excited to welcome in our first class of players for this fall, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for this school and sports program. It is a wonderful project and one [in which] I am incredibly pleased. I am proud to be involved.”
According to USSA, the teams will initially compete independently, with a focus on recruiting local and regional high school graduates interested in continuing their soccer careers at the collegiate level. The teams will be called the Eagles, represented by the school’s original mascot, Sammy the Eagle.
The university’s soccer matches will be played on the city of Fairhope’s municipal fields. Practices and tryouts are conducted at the Fairhope Soccer Complex.
USSA originally announced it would start a beach volleyball program this academic year as well. Those plans have been put on hold until the 2024 season while a search is conducted for a head coach. At that point, the university is considering the construction of beach volleyball courts on its Daphne campus.
USSA said partial athletic scholarships will be awarded by each sport’s head coach. Student-athletes will begin classes in the fall semester, with a mix of online and on-campus courses.
They will also have a new slate of bachelor-level minors from which to choose, including analytics in sports, marketing, sports media and communication, business administration, nutritional sciences, project management and women’s studies.
Interested student-athletes and parents can email soccer@ussa.edu or beach@ussa.edu for information.
DRIVING FORCE
The idea for the introduction of intercollegiate sports came from Condon. He has developed intercollegiate sports programs at several other universities during his career.
“The desire for intercollegiate sports was also coupled with a desire to begin offering on-campus courses for first-time undergraduate students, which will launch this fall,” Condon told Lagniappe. “The university is interested in boosting its local appeal, filling a void for intercollegiate sports in Daphne and providing the full university experience to the local community.
“Now that USSA offers in-person classes and intercollegiate sports, it can offer its sports degree programs to local students who wish to study close to home and student-athletes who desire to continue their playing careers without moving far away.”
This is just the beginning of the new athletic program. The university is developing plans to launch baseball, softball, track and field, plus men’s and women’s court volleyball.
Condon said the goal is to make the expansion during the 2024-25 academic year.
“This activity means bringing some classes back to campus. Our student-athlete plan calls for practice from 8-9:30 a.m., and classes from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on campus. They will take two courses per term online and two courses in a traditional setting,” Condon stated in his open letter.
As for the court volleyball, USSA officials are developing partnerships with the Bounds Family YMCA in Daphne for practices and Bishop State Community College for the use of an indoor facility for home matches. USSA has worked with Bishop State since 2017 to help students pursue careers through completion of the Academy’s Bachelor of Sports Science degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.