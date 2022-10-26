South Alabama’s women's soccer team defeated Coastal Carolina 2-0 Sunday at The Cage on Senior Day. The win moved the Jags to 10-1-6 on the season and the Jags remain undefeated in Sun Belt Conference play.The win closed out the home slate for the Jags and they kept an undefeated record at The Cage, posting six wins and three draws.Senior midfielder Nour Imane Addi got the scoring started in the second half when she ripped one past the Chanticleers’ keeper to make it a 1-0 game.Junior Sydney Ham, who was playing defender, made it a 2-0 game in the 56th minute when Morgan Cross dropped her the ball and she curved it into the top right corner of the goal.The Jags’ back line kept the Chanticleers in check, holding them to just two shots, both in the second half. Goalkeeper Jaidy Gutierrez Campos recorded her 11th clean sheet of the season, tying a program record for shutouts in a season by a single goalkeeper. Gutierrez Campos recorded one save in the match.With the win, South Alabama now sits atop the Sun Belt Conference with 21 conference points. South Alabama will close out the regular season Thursday with a visit to Arkansas State for another Sun Belt Conference match.
USA volleyball wins
South Alabama’s volleyball team defeated Texas State in five sets last Saturday at Jag Gym.Texas State won the opening set 25-21, but the Jaguars tied the match 1-1 with a 25-20 win in set two. The Bobcats took a 2-1 lead with a 25-22 win in the third set before USA forced a fifth set with a 25-21 win in set four. South Alabama then clinched the match with a 15-7 win in the fifth set. The Jags finished with 21 blocks, which marks the most in a match since it recorded 20 at Southern Miss on Sept. 29, 2015, and ranks tied for third for the most in a single match in the program’s history. The Jags’ 30 block-assists are the most since it recorded 30 against UNC-Greensboro on Sept. 9, 2005, which is also tied for third for the most in a single match in program history. Morgan Stalcup led the Jags with a career-high 10 total blocks, and also added three kills and two digs. Niki Capizzi added eight blocks, along with 14 kills, a .452 hitting percentage and one service ace. Hannah Maddux finished with a team-high 18 kills and six blocks, while Maddie Soboleski totaled 13 kills, a .250 hitting percentage, one service ace, two assists and 15 digs, marking her fourth double-double of the season.Setter Kailey Keeble posted her 15th double-double of the year, finishing with 43 assists and 11 digs in addition to six kills, one service ace and four blocks. Libero Rachel Hickey recorded 19 digs, three assists and one service ace, and Paige Lynn added 17 digs and one assist.South Alabama will return to action Friday, Oct. 28, when it faces Troy at 6 p.m. in Troy.
SHC volleyball sweeps
The Spring Hill College volleyball team swept all four opponents last weekend during the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) West Division Cluster at the Bruce Hall/Johnson Gymnasium in Memphis, Tenn.Spring Hill began with a 3-0 victory over LeMoyne-Owen (25-18, 25-20, 25-9) on Friday. Brooke Borgmeyer (10 kills), Taylor Fontenelle (13 digs), Airyonna Weaver (5 blocks) and Jessica Fairly (29 assists) all led the match. In the second match of the day, SHC swept Kentucky State (25-14, 25-22, 25-15) while being led by Weaver (14 kills) and Fairly (14 digs, 28 assists).
The Badgers opened Saturday with a three-set sweep of Lane (25-13, 25-17, 25-17). In that match, Weaver led again with 12 kills, Mikayla Boyer had 12 digs and Fairly led with 24 assists. In its last match at the Cluster, SHC swept Central State (25-11, 25-12, 25-17) with Kassandra Fairly (14 kills, 2 blocks), Fontenelle (9 digs) and Jessica Fairly (23 assists) leading the way.
The Badgers will close their regular season at home at the Outlaw Recreation Center on Friday at 6 p.m. when they face Tuskegee University. Spring Hill has posted a 25-7 overall record and a perfect 18-0 record in SIAC play. The team is in the midst of a 21-match win streak.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.