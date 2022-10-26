Starting Line Up Sports
South Alabama’s women's soccer team defeated Coastal Carolina 2-0 Sunday at The Cage on Senior Day. The win moved the Jags to 10-1-6 on the season and the Jags remain undefeated in Sun Belt Conference play.The win closed out the home slate for the Jags and they kept an undefeated record at The Cage, posting six wins and three draws.Senior midfielder Nour Imane Addi got the scoring started in the second half when she ripped one past the Chanticleers’ keeper to make it a 1-0 game.Junior Sydney Ham, who was playing defender, made it a 2-0 game in the 56th minute when Morgan Cross dropped her the ball and she curved it into the top right corner of the goal.The Jags’ back line kept the Chanticleers in check, holding them to just two shots, both in the second half. Goalkeeper Jaidy Gutierrez Campos recorded her 11th clean sheet of the season, tying a program record for shutouts in a season by a single goalkeeper. Gutierrez Campos recorded one save in the match.With the win, South Alabama now sits atop the Sun Belt Conference with 21 conference points. South Alabama will close out the regular season Thursday with a visit to Arkansas State for another Sun Belt Conference match.

