It seemed the softball world was Victoria Ortiz’s oyster. The former Baker Honey Bees standout was a three-time All-State selection, a high school All-America pick and had several colleges making scholarship offers.
Although she originally thought she would sign with a college away from home, an official recruiting visit to South Alabama changed her mind and she decided to stay home to play her college career.
As a freshman, Ortiz was an All-America pick and produced a stellar season for the Jaguars, earning first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and leading the Jags in home runs (23) runs batted in (34), doubles (12), total bases (90), slugging percentage (.750) and on-base percentage (.415). She was second on the team in batting average, runs scored and hits. Of her 38 hits, 26 were for extra bases.
She actually started the season going 0 for 10, but with her next at-bat, she had a pinch-hit home run and her season turned around for the better. It all seemed to come easy for Ortiz, who had set school records at Baker for career home runs (57) and RBI (309).
Then came her sophomore season, a year that changed everything. She suffered a knee injury that sidelined her the entire 2020 season and five games before the season was to begin her former Baker teammate and close friend Amberly Montgomery, who played at the University of Mobile, died in an automobile accident. On top of everything else, COVID-19 affected everyone’s lives.
For Ortiz, it was a season of reflection and discovery, of frustration and sadness and disappointment. And it would be a year in which she gained a different perspective as a player and a teammate, one in which she leans on in this, her senior season with the Jags.
“At the time my injury was like the worst thing ever,” Ortiz said. “But It was a nine-month recovery, so way longer than I ever planned for it to be. It ended up working out because we had COVID, so for me, I didn’t really miss too much and it allowed me to be a little more patient. I took the time to rehab more and, knock on wood, I haven’t had a problem with it since. But that fall was a little tougher. I remember being very frustrated. I thought I was just going to jump back on the horse and go [after rehab on her knee] but it didn’t turn out that way.”
Ortiz said when she returned from the injury she thought “every year was going to be a monster year” as her freshman season had been. That proved not to be true.
“I got very humbled,” she said. “First the injury, then I didn’t have a good year coming back, to my standards. I didn’t feel I came through for my team when they needed me most my sophomore year. Then I went to summer ball to try and figure out a few different things. I realized that I was not Superwoman and I was not going to be this player of the year every year, this All-American. … I needed to be humbled, because those awards are not the most important thing, like I thought they were. I learned the people around me are a lot more important and that’s who I play for now, and not so much for myself. Those were lessons I needed to learn, but I learned them the hard way. They ultimately led me to be a better teammate.”
It was, Ortiz says today, not an easy lesson to learn, but one she is grateful to have experienced. It was a lesson learned through a veil of grief.
“I lost my best friend five days before the season started. That whole season I tried to overcome — the injuries, the results of my injuries, grieving through all of that,” she said. “On top of that, I was trying to be a really good softball player, and I just couldn’t handle it all at once. I remember I wrote down my four goals for that year. … I didn’t achieve any of those. Looking at that list later, I was so disappointed, but I learned those things are just not that important. I needed in some ways to be humbled, and if I didn’t have that year I would have never played summer ball and playing summer ball is what changed things for me because I played with such freedom and I had so much fun.
“I took away so much from that whole experience, that it’s not about what I used to think it was about. I loved the game for the game, not for the accolades. It was a hard lesson to learn, especially when you’re 19 or 20. Now looking back at it at almost 23, I was just so much younger in my thoughts and how I went about things. I don’t think it was meant to be selfish, but it was almost selfish. I was glad I could learn those lessons.”
Jags’ head coach Becky Clark said Ortiz, who has always been a hard worker and competitor, impressed her with how she fought her way through that sophomore season.
“Vic is such a worker and she cares about what she’s doing so much, just watching her work through all the adversities she’s had to deal with, I’m proud of her for what she’s doing and how she’s done it,” Clark said.
Following the end of the conference tournament last season, Ortiz was at a restaurant with her mother and they were talking about the season in general and going over Ortiz’s stats for the year. When she saw the numbers, Ortiz saw a sign — she saw her friend Amberly’s number 12. A lot. And it led to another change for her — switching her jersey number from No. 34 to No. 12.
“I’m a big numbers person,” Ortiz said. “… After the last game, I had 12 home runs, 12 doubles and I had 12 singles. … I had 120 at-bats and 34 RBIs. It just stood out so perfectly when I started looking at my stats.
“I just remembered looking at my phone and then looking at my mom and I immediately phoned Amberly’s mom and told her what had happened. For me, it was just so incredible. There’s just no way those numbers line up like that. … When I saw that I realized, OK, there was a reason behind every single at-bat. That gave me the confirmation I needed to change it. I think it’s a good thing because I get asked about it a lot and I get to tell her story a little more, how good a person she was and the impact she had on my life. I think that’s the cool part about changing my number.”
Ortiz said the new number gives her a new feeling, and her past experiences have given her a new approach to the game. She doesn’t list a lot of big goals to accomplish anymore, choosing instead to chase smaller goals each game, goals for which she makes mental notes. And she approaches the game with more freedom and an aim to help her team the best she can.
“I just want to play,” she said. “I think goals are important and I’m not against that, but I think for me, I want to be the most consistent player out there, someone my teammates can count on.”
