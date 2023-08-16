Vigor head coach Markus Cook, then an assistant coach for the Wolves, will never forget the first time he saw Micah DeBose. It left quite the impression.
“When I met him he was called the baby by his mom,” Cook said. “He got out of the car and I saw a 6-foot-2 kid at 11 years old. So I knew I needed to start working with him ASAP. It started from there and it just kept getting better and better and better and he still hasn’t reached his full potential yet.
He’s just 16 years old still with two more years of high school football left. The sky is the limit for Micah. Like I told you guys [media] before, if he stays focused and continues to do the things he needs to do, he can be one of the best ever.”
While certainly, the statement would include players at traditionally talent-rich Vigor, Cook was referring to The League. The NFL. That’s the type of talent and the projections that exist for DeBose, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior offensive lineman who has college scouts staying in constant contact. He has committed to Georgia, but openly admits he is still talking with other schools, including Ohio State, which he recently termed his “dream school,” as well as Alabama and any number of other big-time programs.
“As his coach, I’m so hard on him,” Cook said. “I don’t really get a chance to see it until I watch the film — things I’ve taught him, things I’ve harped on to him in practice. And when he does it, it’s like he really takes coaching. The week of our spring game I really got on him. ‘You’re not practicing hard enough. You can block but you’re not being physical, you’re not finishing people.’ In the spring game, he went out and finished people and he did the things he was coached to do.
“That’s the thing about Micah, he’s a leader on and off the field. Now he’s one of the faces of Vigor and he knows it. He handles that well. At 14 years old he had to start at left tackle for a state championship team. He had no other choice. It wasn’t like he had an option. He had to play. When you have a kid like that he has to play. As a coach, that’s my job.”
While certainly garnering attention for his size, physical gifts and talent, DeBose is also noted for his calm demeanor. He has worked hard to improve all aspects of his game and that work is being noticed.
Last season he was successful on 96 percent of his blocking assignments. That included 52 pancake blocks and another 49 knockdown blocks. He cleared the path for a lot of running backs and gave the quarterback plenty of time to throw.
“When I was 11 I was still a child,” DeBose said. “I really preferred to be playing video games than to be at practice, but I’m blessed — I’m not going to say I was forced, because I still did it — but I’m glad they had that pressure on me and they had that vision for me. I didn’t have the vision because I was a child.
“I’m trying to become No. 1 in the nation. … I’m just going to get to working hard trying to get better. I know I have a lot of work to do. I know I’m a big name in high school, but I’m a small fish in a big pond when you look at the grand scheme of things. … I don’t shy away from those types of dreams, though. I like the competition. I like when people put their weight on my back and count on me so I can try to live up to their expectations.”
