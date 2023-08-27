Prep football

Vigor QB Kelvin Brisker scores against Blount

 Mike Kittrell

Saturday night’s “Battle of Prichard,” the annual football game between long-time rivals Vigor and Blount, was a one-sided affair as Vigor took a quick lead and refused to allow Blount the opportunity to get in the game. The Wolves, showing strength on both offense and defense, rolled to a 26-6 victory, Blount’s lone score not coming until the game’s waning moments.

Even a disturbance in the stands as the teams were preparing to begin play in the second half failed to stop Vigor’s momentum. The incident was nothing serious but the Wolves demonstrated a seriousness that was evident on both sides of the ball.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

