Saturday night’s “Battle of Prichard,” the annual football game between long-time rivals Vigor and Blount, was a one-sided affair as Vigor took a quick lead and refused to allow Blount the opportunity to get in the game. The Wolves, showing strength on both offense and defense, rolled to a 26-6 victory, Blount’s lone score not coming until the game’s waning moments.
Even a disturbance in the stands as the teams were preparing to begin play in the second half failed to stop Vigor’s momentum. The incident was nothing serious but the Wolves demonstrated a seriousness that was evident on both sides of the ball.
Vigor scored a touchdown less than five minutes into the game and at halftime held a 20-0 advantage. They improved that to 26-0 in the fourth period.
“I think we started out fast,” Vigor head coach Markus Cook said of his team’s performance. “That was the goal. … We’ve got to get in a little better shape. I wasn’t pleased with the way we finished the game. We started out fast but we just didn’t close the game out.”
Cook said while he favors a strong offense, the defensive play, pointing out Brandon Purifoy and Devin Whitsett for their contributions, got his attention.
“(That’s) Vigor defense,” he said. “I liked the ending (when Blount scored). Those are two and three guys (second- and third-string defensive players) out there trying to get a goal-line stand and (Blount) had to go to fourth down to score on them. I like defense. I’m an offensive guy, but I like the way our defense plays. They play tenacious. We’re going to take the win, but we’ve got a region game next week and that’s our focus right now.”
Vigor takes its 1-0 record home to its new on-campus stadium next Friday to face B.C. Rain, which won its season-opener on Friday night against Excel. Blount heads to Spanish Fort for a Class 6A, Region 1 game with both teams looking for their first win.
A 35-yard touchdown pass from Jerrian Graham, a South Alabama commit who was used in a variety of positions Saturday night, to Chris Perry Jr. on a fourth down-and-5 play opened the scoring for the Wolves, who took a 7-0 lead. Five minutes later Vigor produced a 64-yard scoring run by Carlos Benjamin, but a holding penalty eliminated the score.
Early in the second period the Wolves got the score back when Benjamin scored on a 65-yard run. The point-after try failed and Vigor led 13-0. Six minutes later another Vigor touchdown — this one on a 24-yard pass — was wiped away by another holding penalty, but the Wolves still managed a 3-yard scoring run around right end by Kelvin Brisker to make it 20-0.
In the fourth period, Vigor’s Brisker threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Michael Latand on a fourth-down play in which Latand made a great catch of a low pass in traffic.
Blount’s touchdown came with 1:03 remaining in the game on a fourth-and-goal play from the 5 when Roderick Taldon connected with Naheem Thomas. The two-point conversion try failed.
“In a game of that magnitude you can’t make mistakes,” Blount head coach Ramon Nelson said. “We probably couldn’t have played a worse first half, not because we played bad. We didn’t finish drives. They scored on fourth (down) and 20, and they converted a fourth and 32. I think situational football hurt us and that’s on me as a coach. … I’m proud of the guys, I think they played hard. One of the things I told them and the coaches was I was a little nervous about how they’d respond to adversity because things have been so positive since I’ve been there. So I’m excited. The kids played hard and I feel good about the future. We’ll bounce back.”
Vigor now owns a 38-14 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past four meetings, including last season’s 7-0 win.
