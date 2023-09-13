Virgo (8/23-9/22)
Library book culture wars are about to start spinning up even wilder drama. Expect cookbooks to be the next bound and printed material targeted for removal from the local Dewey Decimal System. A group of King Cake purists believes newer baking renditions corrupt the youth and degrade Mardi Gras society. They want the culinary section cleansed. Yes, it really is all just a matter of taste.
Libra (9/23-10/22)
You don’t really know what you’re doing, but it must be working because your fantasy football team is somehow performing well despite rampant injury reports. Some of your players are “MIA,” but you aren’t worried. All that matters is that they show up for kickoff. Don’t forget to pull your kicker out of the “PIT,” though.
Scorpio (10/23-11/21)
After envying your down-the-street neighbor’s shelf of Bear Bryant commemorative Coca-Cola bottles at a weekend grill out, you will file a report saying the guy stole them from you 20 years ago, hoping The Law will seize the totally tubular collectibles at no cost to you. If this works, you may never have to buy groceries again.
Sagittarius (11/22-12/21)
Hopes of a football weekend will snap faster than Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles. Expecting back-to-back days of endless CFB and NFL games, you’ll wake up Saturday morning to a power outage with a 15-hour repair estimate due to a herd of nutria gnawing through a power pole. You’ll be forced to manage a slowly draining phone battery as you try to catch Alabama losing again.
Capricorn (12/22-1/19)
It has been an awesome week for tequila sales, but your bartenders all have tennis elbow from shaking up house margaritas. If the celebrations and remembrances for Mobile legend Jimmy Buffett keep up, they’ll have to put “boat drinks” on the endangered species list.
Aquarius (1/20-2/18)
After Tommy Tuberville proposes removing the safe zone for Rice’s whale, you take it upon yourself to protect the coastline and the Gulf. Armed with a makeshift trident constructed from a garden rake and a Speedo for maximum dexterity, you don’t really pose a physical threat, but you just might be enough of a distraction to deter some ne’er-do-wells.
Pisces (2/19-3/20)
Construction on the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is starting, but you are not worried. By the time Alabama builds it, you will either have a flying car or the sea level will rise enough for a ferry. Good luck collecting tolls from birds and fish, elected overlords!
Aries (3/21-4/19)
Revisiting the “Harry Potter” series has sparked unusual behavior as the lines between muggle and wizard are beginning to blur. You’ve started referring to your boss as “He Who Must Not Be Named” and your morning coffee now requires a cauldron to brew. Your cat, Bandit, has proven to be a terrible mail carrier owl, and we won’t even get started on the growing number of items you’ve reimagined as magic wands.
Taurus (4/20-5/20)
Despite Christmas being over three months away, that doesn’t stop your spouse from sneakily beginning to decorate your house — which you’re against. First, it was a gingerbread-scented candle, followed by a few snowglobes scattered about the next day. At this rate, you’d best prepare yourself for a Christmas tree in your living room before the end of the month.
Gemini (5/21-6/21)
Tired of the constant delays to Amtrak service returning to Mobile, you devise a new mode of transportation. With an extremely limited budget, you build a raft with the hopes of it being a cost-effective way to travel to and from NOLA. As you begin your maiden voyage across the Gulf, you fail to take into account the wind direction and instead of hitting up the French Quarter, you’re on track for Havana, Cuba. Buen viaje!
Cancer (6/22-7/22)
One week in and you’re already sick of fantasy football. After touting yourself as a “gridiron guru,” pledging to destroy your co-workers en route to the title and office bragging rights, you get throttled by a colleague who thought “MIA” stood for “missing in action” instead of Miami. Buckle up, it’s going to be a long season.
Leo (7/23-8/22)
Scrutiny of local librarians, or “punk-ass book jockeys” as coined by “Parks and Rec,” has reignited your anxiety over an unreturned copy of "It’s Not the Size of the Boat: Embracing Life with a Micropenis.” You remember these bookworms are “extremely well-read, which makes them very dangerous” and you cannot escape a vivid imagination of a stern-faced librarian tracking you down at work and loudly demanding the book back in front of your peers.
