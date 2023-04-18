One of the highlights of South Alabama’s annual spring game Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium was the announcement junior wide receiver Devin Voisin will wear the treasured No. 5 jersey for the Jaguars’ season-opening game at Tulane on Sept. 5.
The No. 5 jersey was originally worn by Anthony Mostella in the Jags’ first-ever season of 2009. He died in a motorcycle accident the summer after the first season and then-head coach Joey Jones began the tradition of selecting a senior to wear the No. 5 jersey in the seasons that followed.
The tradition was halted by former head coach Steve Campbell (for three seasons), but returned when Kane Wommack was named head coach, but with a slight change — the jersey will be worn by a different player each game, regardless of classification.
“It’s an honor,” Voisin said of his selection. “Wearing No. 5 in this program means a lot, especially to everyone on our staff and our players. This is a real testament. Whoever gets it, it makes you want to be better and do better for everyone, become a servant warrior for everyone and keep the same mindset.”
Voisin, a 6-foot-0, 190-pounder who led the team in receiving yards last season with 871, was second on the team in receptions (64) and third in receiving touchdowns (5). He said he doesn’t feel any pressure after being selected to wear the No. 5 jersey. He normally wears No. 9.
“It won’t change anything,” he said. “I keep my same mindset with everything, the same work ethic and everything. … That’s really what I do. Having a different number isn’t going to change anything. But it is an honor to wear that number. It means a lot. But I feel like what I’ve been doing is part of the reason why I am wearing it, so I’ll just keep doing everything that I do and hopefully improve on everything.”
Wommack said while there were other players who fit the criteria to be selected, Voisin stood out among all the candidates.
“When you think about the No. 5 jersey you think about somebody who embodies Anthony Mostella and everything that he meant to that first football team,” Wommack said. “He was such a well-rounded individual, listening to [former head coach] Joey Jones and the way that he talked, a great worker, a great teammate, did everything right on and off the field. It’s hard to point one guy out right now because I think we’ve got a lot of guys who are doing things at a high level. Yet at the same time, I think Devin Voisin continues to stand out in our program.
“Here’s a guy who is going into his fourth season and last year was really the first opportunity to get on the field, and he made the most of it. He is so relentless in his work ethic every single day and it’s a great testament to — is he the most talented guy on the field? Not necessarily. He is very talented and he’s talented enough, but his work ethic is something that outlasts other people. He reminds me a lot of [former Jag and current NFL player] Jeremy Reaves in that regard.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.