Flashback to 22 months ago when Auburn was searching for a head football coach to replace the fired Gus Malzahn.
One coach who was available and almost certainly willing to move to Auburn was Josh Heupel, who had just completed his third season as head coach at Central Florida
Oh, what could have been.
Actually, we have a pretty good idea of what could have been. If Auburn had hired Heupel in December 2020 instead of Bryan Harsin, the Tigers would very likely be on the verge of firing him, the same way they are getting ready to usher Harsin out of town.
That’s because, for all of Harsin’s faults, the current embarrassment that is Auburn football has more to do with the structure of the program than the person who is the head coach.
Heupel’s resume after the 2020 season was certainly not better than Harsin’s. Heupel had spent three years as a head coach at UCF, tumbling to a 6-4 record in 2020.
Can you imagine the outcry from Auburn fans and boosters if the Tigers had hired a coach who had just led a team from a lower conference to a 6-4 record? I can. They would have immediately begun the process of undermining him, so they could say, “I told you so” when he failed.
Fortunately for Heupel, he got a promotion to a program that was as tired of bickering as they were of losing. Tennessee had hit rock bottom in a way that no Auburn fan under the age of 50 has ever experienced.
The man who hired Heupel at Tennessee was the same man who had been his boss at Central Florida. Athletics Director Danny White knew he and Heupel would be on the same page. He also had confidence he could get the Tennessee power brokers rowing in the same direction once he and Heupel started implementing their vision.
He was right.
For the first time in a generation, Tennessee football is now relevant again. Knoxville will host the most anticipated game of this college football season Saturday when undefeated Alabama faces undefeated Tennessee in a top-10 matchup. It doesn’t get any bigger than that.
On the same day, Auburn will be playing at Ole Miss, hoping to be as competitive with the undefeated Rebels as Vanderbilt was last week.
Is Heupel a better coach than Harsin? No. An examination of their records makes that clear.
Is Tennessee a better college football job than Auburn? No. All-time history as well as results over the last 20 years prove that beyond any doubt.
But the Tennessee faithful sunk into such deep despair they decided to get on the same page. They finally decided they’d rather be viewed as successful instead of right about what’s wrong with the program.
It’s the same place Alabama was before handing the reins of the program to Nick Saban.
It’s the same place Georgia was until Kirby Smart arrived and everyone accepted the way things were always done would never be good enough.
Is Auburn at that point yet?
Are the power brokers at Auburn really prepared to hire a coach and give him the kind of support and power required to build a sustained winner?
Or are the people making the decisions at Auburn content to fire another coach, hire another coach and continue the cycle of madness?
There’s only one way to build a championship program in college football, and that’s to hire a coach you believe can be the next Saban or Smart and then treat him like he’s already at that level.
Tennessee and White did that with Heupel. Now the Volunteers are relevant for the first time since Mobile’s Tee Martin was on Rocky Top winning a national championship 23 years ago.
If Auburn fans want to watch great football they can tune into Tennessee-Alabama Saturday while they long for the day when the people in charge of the university and their proud football program finally decide to put an end to the maddening cycle that continues to damage their beloved program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.