Bryan Harsin
Courtesy of Jason Caldwell

Flashback to 22 months ago when Auburn was searching for a head football coach to replace the fired Gus Malzahn.

One coach who was available and almost certainly willing to move to Auburn was Josh Heupel, who had just completed his third season as head coach at Central Florida

To contact Randy email randykennedy@iheartmedia.com

Tags

Sports Writer

Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.