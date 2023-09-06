Fan voting is now underway for the Reese’s Senior Bowl’s 75th Anniversary Team.
The voting opened on Monday, Sept. 4, and will continue until 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. The voting features finalists at 17 different positions, with fans having the option to vote for a certain number of players at each of the positions.
Those wishing to participate in the voting may do so online at seniorbowl.com/75thTeam. In order not to duplicate any of the players selected to the Senior Bowl’s 50th Anniversary Team, only players who were on NFL rosters between 1998 and 2023 were considered when the list of finalists was selected.
Each of the players selected for the 75th Anniversary Team, and those of the 50th Team, will be invited to attend the Senior Bowl in February.
Fans are allowed to vote as often as they like.
Here is the list of finalists in each of the positions:
Quarterback (vote for two): Dan Marino, Jim Harbaugh, Brett Favre, Steve McNair, Donovan McNabb, Chad Pennington, Carson Palmer, Philip Rivers, Tim Tebow, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen.
Running back (vote for three): Thurman Thomas, Ricky Watters, Curtis Martin, Stephen Davis, Tiki Barber, Fred Taylor, Kevin Faulk, Shaun Alexander, LaDainian Tomlinson, Brian Westbrook, Larry Johnson, Chris Johnson, Arian Foster, DeMarco Murray.
Fullback (vote for one): Daryl Johnston, Tony Richardson, Zack Crockett, Fred Beasley, Jim Kleinsasser, Ovie Mughelli, Greg Jones, Michael Robinson, Le’Ron McClain, Peyton Hillis, Jacob Hester, Kyle Juszcyk.
Tight end (vote of one): Alge Crumpler, Daniel Graham, Ben Watson, Chris Cooley, Marcedes Lewis, Jimmy Graham, Jack Doyle, Evan Engram, Dallas Goedert.
Wide receiver (vote for four): Jake Reed, Ed McCaffrey, Jimmy Smith, Terrell Owens, Hines Ward, Torry Holt, Reggie Wayne, Chad Johnson, Vincent Jackson, Roddy White, Jordy Nelson, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel.
Offensive tackle (vote for three): Lomas Brown, Bruce Armstrong, Richmond Webb, Matt Light, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Joe Staley, Mitchell Schwartz, Terron Armstead, Lane Johnson.
Offensive guard (vote for three): Randall McDaniel, Larry Allen, Steve Hutchinson, Andre Gurode, Logan Mankins, Marshal Yanda, Mike Iupati, Zack Martin, Joel Bitonio.
Center (vote for two): Dermontti Dawson, Tom Nalen, Kevin Mawae, Nick Mangold, Ryan Kalil, Alex Mack, Max Unger, Rodney Hudson.
Defensive tackle (vote for three): Ted Washington, Bryant Young, Booger McFarland, Marcus Stroud, Kevin Williams, Geno Atkins, Aaron Donald, Grady Jarrett, Javon Hargrave.
Defensive end (vote for three): Chuck Smith, Michael Strahan, Kyle Vanden Bosch, Dwight Freeney, Trent Cole, DeMarcus Ware, Jason Taylor, Elvis Dumervil, Tamba Hali, Cam Jordan, Ryan Kerrigan.
Outside linebacker (vote for two): Pat Swilling, Cornelius Bennett, Bryce Paup, Joey Porter, John Abraham, Clay Matthews, Von Miller.
Inside linebacker (vote for four): Levon Kirkland, Derrick Brooks, Al Wilson, Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, DeMeco Ryans, Patrick Willis, Lavonte David, Bobby Wagner, Shaquille Leonard, Fred Warner.
Safety (vote for three): Carnell Lake, George Teague, Blaine Bishop, Brian Dawkins, Mike Brown, Bob Sanders, Roman Harper, Nick Collins, Eric Weddle, Devin McCourty, Harrison Smith, Quandre Diggs, Kevin Byard, LeRoy Butler.
Cornerback (vote for three): Aeneas Williams, Dale Carter, Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain, Rashean Mathis, Marcus Trufant, Tim Jennings, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Richard Sherman, Josh Norman, Jamoris Jenkins, James Bradberry, Tre’Davious White.
Placekicker (vote for one): Steve Christie, Todd Sauerbrun, Phil Dawson, Nate Kaeding, Mike Nugent, Nick Folk, Mason Crosby, Chris Boswell.
Punter (vote for one): Brad Maynard, Dave Zastudil, Donnie Jones, Dustin Colquitt, Pat McAfee, Kevin Huber, Thomas Morstead.
Return specialist (vote for one): Dave Meggett, Antwaan Randle-El, Darren Sproles, Andre Roberts, Tyler Lockett.
