They have watched the NFL Draft since they were kids, admitting they have longed to hear their names called in the pro football ceremony. They have also watched as teammates have been selected in the annual event.
This week, former South Alabama players Darrell Luter Jr. and Jalen Wayne hope to receive phone calls from a representative of one of the 32 NFL teams just before their name is called as a selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft begins Thursday and will end on Saturday. Luter, a cornerback, and Wayne, a wide receiver, are projected as late-round selections, probably sometime Saturday, though they could be Friday selections. The main thing, both say, is being selected, regardless of team or round.
As such, their level of anticipation is increasing each day.
“It feels great,” Luter said of the approaching draft. “Leading into the draft, it’s an unbelievable feeling. It’s something I’ve been wishing for since I was a little kid, just to be in this place. It’s nothing but a blessing just to be in this position. It’s very surreal. Unbelievable. I can’t believe it, honestly. It’s hard to believe I’m at this point now. It seemed so far from here when I was a kid and now it’s finally here. I’m still kind of shocked and amazed that it’s right around the corner now.”
Wayne offered a similar view of the days before the draft.
“It’s been a different time, for sure,” Wayne said. “I’ve been reminiscing, looking back at all the experiences and all the things I did at South Alabama and in high school. It’s a great feeling to be one of the guys who is going to have a chance to make their name in the league and start a new journey. I’m just taking it one step at a time. It’s been a different feeling, but I don’t have the perfect word for it.
“I’m definitely excited for sure. I’ve been having a lot of Zoom meetings and phone calls and talking with the scouts and a lot of coaches. At this point, I’ve heard from probably 20 of the 32 teams. I feel good. I’ve got a lot of good feedback and I feel like I’m in a good place.”
Luter, a 6-foot-0, 190-pounder from Hattiesburg, Miss., played in all 13 games for the 10-3 Jaguars last season. He had one interception (he played several games with a cast on an injured hand), 42 total tackles, 29 solo stops, seven pass breakups and one quarterback hurry. He was a third-team All-Sun Belt Conference pick after being a first-team pick in 2021. He was a second-team All-America pick by Pro Football Focus in 2021 when he was third in the country in passes defended, including four interceptions.
Wayne, a 6-2, 210-pounder from Spanish Fort, led South Alabama in touchdown catches (nine) and yards per catch (14.05) for those with at least 10 catches. He was third on the team in receptions (58) and receiving yards (815). He was a second-team All-Sun Belt pick. He was an honorable mention All-Sun Belt selection in 2021 playing alongside Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year Jalen Tolbert, who was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in last year’s draft.
Both players were selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and both participated in the NFL Combine. They have done countless interviews with coaches and scouts from NFL teams since January and now look to the draft as the first step in their professional careers.
Luter said he has spent the past few weeks working out in Hattiesburg where he has received some coaching from former South Alabama cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson, who is now a member of the Southern Miss staff.
“I know that my work is never done,” Luter said. “I’m going into this league where everybody is elite and you have to continue to work and your job is never done once you get to that point. It’s keeping the main thing the main thing each and every day.”
He said he has received positive feedback, but like most who are considered draft prospects, where he’ll end up and what round he may be selected in remains a mystery.
“As far as knowing exactly when and where I’m going to go, it’s still up in the air,” Luter said. “There’s talk of some fourth, some fifth, some sixth [rounds], but you never really know until the day actually comes. I’ve been getting a lot of feedback from some coaches. I’ve had some interviews with some and had a few visits. They really love what I’ve put on film and they like my characteristics. They love my personality and where I’m at. Me being a family guy — I have a wife and a kid now — and they are big on that as well. … I can’t wait for this week to come.”
The wait only serves to ramp up the excitement level, he said.
“I wouldn’t say it’s tough. It’s very overwhelming,” Luter said. “You just have to be real patient. I’m real anxious too to figure out who is actually going to draft me. I still have that feeling that I still can’t believe this is happening. I’ve worked so hard, and now that it’s finally here, it’s crazy.”
Wayne echoed much of what his former teammate said of the process. He has been working out and trying to put himself in the best position so when he is selected and discovers where he will be playing next, he will be ready to get started, he said.
“I’ve been thinking about it and I have been listening to a lot of podcasts, some [featuring] people who didn’t get drafted early,” he said. “I’ve been looking at different insights and perspectives and how they handled that waiting. I don’t feel like I’m that bothered by it. I think I’m more excited that my name is up to get picked at any time or point during [draft] weekend. I know it will get called, so I’m not worried too much.
“The only worry right now is wondering what team I’m going to be putting those new threads on for. I’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from everybody, but there’s not one team that sticks out from the rest. There’s been a lot of interest from a bunch of teams. I’ve been getting a good feel for what range I might fit in. I’ve been hearing fourth or fifth round these past couple of weeks.”
Wayne might have a leg up on many of the draft prospects; his uncle, Reggie Wayne, was a first-round draft choice out of Miami and played several years in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts … as a wide receiver.
“Actually, he’s been coaching me through the whole process, him and my agent,” Jalen Wayne said. “I met him at the combine and we talked it up that whole day and he has been talking me through the whole thing and helping me."
