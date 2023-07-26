Athletics

Last week, Spanish Fort announced it has hired Tommy Walker as its new baseball coach, replacing J.D. Pruitt, who accepted the head coaching job at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette. Certainly, Walker will be in familiar territory with the Toros as he started the baseball program at the school back in 2005 and coached at Spanish Fort for seven seasons, leading the program to three state championships (2010, 2011, 2012).

Walker posted a 201-62 record during his previous stint at Spanish Fort. He left the Toros to take over the Vestavia Hills baseball program, where he remained for three years. He also spent one season at Bayside Academy and he also coached at his alma mater, Ocean Springs, Miss., High School. He was Samford University’s coach from 1989-97, where he won 187 games. He also coached at Homewood and Mountain Brook high schools. Overall, as a head coach Walker has won 401 games as a high school head coach. He has been inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame (2014) and in 2018 he was inducted into the Baldwin County and Spanish Fort halls of fame.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

