Last week, Spanish Fort announced it has hired Tommy Walker as its new baseball coach, replacing J.D. Pruitt, who accepted the head coaching job at Coastal Alabama Community College in Bay Minette. Certainly, Walker will be in familiar territory with the Toros as he started the baseball program at the school back in 2005 and coached at Spanish Fort for seven seasons, leading the program to three state championships (2010, 2011, 2012).
Walker posted a 201-62 record during his previous stint at Spanish Fort. He left the Toros to take over the Vestavia Hills baseball program, where he remained for three years. He also spent one season at Bayside Academy and he also coached at his alma mater, Ocean Springs, Miss., High School. He was Samford University’s coach from 1989-97, where he won 187 games. He also coached at Homewood and Mountain Brook high schools. Overall, as a head coach Walker has won 401 games as a high school head coach. He has been inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame (2014) and in 2018 he was inducted into the Baldwin County and Spanish Fort halls of fame.
The Toros reached the Class 6A championship series last year.
LOCALS SHINE AT ALL-STAR WEEK
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) held its annual All-Star Week competitions last week in Montgomery, with rising seniors, selected by a vote of coaches in their respective sport, competing in baseball, softball, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ cross country, boys’ and girls’ golf and boys’ and girls’ basketball. The annual All-Star football game is played in December at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, with the South claiming a 42-7 win over the North last December.
The North took victories in 10 of the competitions last week. The North teams claimed wins in girls’ (48.5-41.5) and boys’ (55-35) golf, girls’ basketball (80-44), girls’ (70-84) and boys’ (77-113) cross country, girls’ (8-1) and boys’ (6-3) tennis and girls’ (3-2) and boys’ (6-3) soccer. Playing two games in both baseball and softball, the North picked up an 11-4 win in baseball, while tying 5-5 with the South in the other game. In softball the teams tied in one game 3-3, with the South winning the other 6-5. The South won in volleyball (3-1) and boys’ basketball (81-79).
Several local players fared well in the competitions. In volleyball, McGill-Toolen’s Chelsea Daffin earned the South team Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. She produced 16 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two assists. She had plenty of help from other area players. Orange Beach’s Amelia Edgewood had 21 assists and 10 digs, with McGill-Toolen’s Emma Moore adding eight kills. St. Paul’s Charissa Dupree and Spanish Fort’s Reece Varden had five kills each and St. Luke’s Camryn White added nine digs.
Other local players who had good performances at All-Star Week included Theodore’s Brianna Allen, who had a two-run double in softball. Gulf Shores’ Keesheinna Titi had a run-scoring single, while Mary G. Montgomery’s Mikayla Baumgartner pitched and added a double at the plate and Saraland’s Brelynne Taylor scored a run.
In boys’ soccer, Gulf Shores’ Talan Galvan scored a goal and earned the South MVP award. In boys’ cross county, UMS-Wright’s Charles Kelly placed second with a time of 15:39.20. In girls’ tennis, Grace Swain or St. Paul’s was tabbed to play No. 1 singles, with Juliet Galla of McGill-Toolen and Carol Murray of UMS-Wright selected to team up for the South’s No. 1 doubles team.
In boys’ tennis, Jerrick Phan of UMS-Wright teamed with Trinity’s Samuel Treadwell as the South team’s No. 1 doubles team. In baseball, pitcher Mac Anderson of Gulf Shores collected four strikeouts in two innings of work in Game 1. In Game 2, Spanish Fort’s Jack Holley had a big outing, producing a run-scoring single and a three-run triple. Gulf Shores’ Connor Gehr had a single.
In girls’ golf, Callie Henderson of Foley and Samiya Bodalia of Daphne formed one of the South teams, playing in the No. 1 group. Baker’s Katelyn Foster and Mobile Christian’s Kristen Rachel won their match at No. 2, while Addison Spears of Fairhope and Avery Seitz of St. Paul’s won their match at No. 4. Bayside Academy’s Causey Thompson and Fairhope’s Teal Gardner formed the team at No. 6.
