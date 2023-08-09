Sports logo

From Behind the Mic by Randy Kennedy

 By Gabriel Tynes

If your belief in the purity and awesome benefits of high school football is waning then pull up a chair and listen to Citronelle coach Jason Rowell. He will likely restore your faith.

Rowell was a star player for the Wildcats a quarter of a century ago. Now he’s back and preaching the benefits of being part of the hometown program and making memories that will last a lifetime.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.