If your belief in the purity and awesome benefits of high school football is waning then pull up a chair and listen to Citronelle coach Jason Rowell. He will likely restore your faith.
Rowell was a star player for the Wildcats a quarter of a century ago. Now he’s back and preaching the benefits of being part of the hometown program and making memories that will last a lifetime.
“I remember in 1991 when I was 10 years old in Citronelle and having to walk three-quarters of a mile to get to the stadium because there was nowhere to park,” Rowell said. “We were undefeated and playing Blount in the third round of the playoffs. Once we got to the stadium there were no more seats so we had to climb halfway up the fence and hold on to watch the game.
“I remember when we played Alma Bryant in 1999. Both teams were undefeated, it was packed and there was a news helicopter flying over the stadium. Those are the kinds of memories you take with you for your whole life. We want to create those kinds of memories for these kids today. When they put on that crimson and gold and go to War Memorial Stadium to play it’s special.”
Rowell played football for legendary coach Ronny Massey. Rowell went on to coach at traditional power Luverne for the last two years and was previously the head coach at Chickasaw. Eight years as an assistant at Jackson and Leroy means he knows the landscape of football in North Mobile County and the rich football territory of Washington and Clarke counties as well.
Citronelle’s record was not impressive a year ago.
The Wildcats have fallen on hard times after a playoff run during the 2019 season. Since that seven-win season, Citronelle has won only seven total wins over the last three seasons.
Rowell does not shy away from that challenge. He knows the rewards of high school football can’t be measured in wins and losses alone. That’s particularly true for a coach like Rowell, who knows how it feels to be the center of attention in a small town like Citronelle.
“We want the town to shut down at 5 o’clock every Friday night,” Rowell said. “This community is so supportive. We are going to give them a team to be proud of.”
The coaching experience of Ronn Lee differs from that of Rowell. Lee’s successful career has included stints at Murphy High and now at St. Luke’s Episcopal. Murphy is a large city school, while St. Luke’s is a private school without the same kind of territorial community enjoyed by a school like Citonelle.
But Lee’s philosophy about high school football is similar to that of Rowell.
“When you come to a game at our place it’s like going to a game in Mayberry,” Lee said, referring to his favorite TV show, “The Andy Griffith Show.” “Mayberry is a cool place. Our games are a social event as well as a chance for our fans to support the local athletes.”
As a Class 2A school, St. Luke’s plays a schedule that includes games against the likes of Sweet Water, Leroy, Marengo and Fruitdale.
“I’ve had so much fun going into these small towns and playing a game,” Lee said. “I’m telling you the town shuts down and that’s a great thing.”
There are plenty of issues facing high school sports in 2023. First and foremost, something has got to be done about the growing number of players transferring from one school to another (in many cases being recruited to a new program where the grass may or may not be a little bit greener).
But the negative should never overshadow the positives associated with high school sports.
When the town shuts down at 5 p.m. on Friday nights, there is still some magic taking place in large and small high school football stadiums around the state.
Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.