Jeff Kelly

SARALAND HEAD COACH JEFF KELLY

 Photo by Mike Kittrell

Of the 32 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that began the 2022 football season only one is still playing this week as the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Super 7 state championships are set to be played at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. That team — Saraland — is seeking to secure the school’s first football state crown in the 13 seasons it has fielded a team.

Although a young program, advancing deep into the playoffs is not a new experience for the Spartans, who twice previously played in the state title game and two other times reached the state semifinals.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.