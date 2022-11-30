Of the 32 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area that began the 2022 football season only one is still playing this week as the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Super 7 state championships are set to be played at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. That team — Saraland — is seeking to secure the school’s first football state crown in the 13 seasons it has fielded a team.
Although a young program, advancing deep into the playoffs is not a new experience for the Spartans, who twice previously played in the state title game and two other times reached the state semifinals.
Saraland, 13-1, will face 12-2 Mountain Brook for the AHSAA Class 6A state championship Friday at 7 p.m. The matchup is this week’s Lagniappe Game of the Week, sponsored by GO Pest Solutions.
Saraland earned its way to Auburn and the championship game by avenging a regular-season loss to No. 1-ranked Theodore, 21-6 at Theodore in last week’s semifinal game. Theodore won the regular-season matchup 27-26 in a game also played on the Bobcats’ home field. The games drew record crowds both times.
Along the playoff route, the Spartans also defeated Wetumpka, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Homewood, the latter a wild, 57-56 overtime game in the quarterfinals. During the regular season, Saraland bettered teams such as Daphne, McGill-Toolen, Spanish Fort and St. Paul’s. The Spartans finished second behind Theodore in the 6A, Region 1 standings.
Saraland is on a five-game win streak, as is Mountain Brook, which is 12-2 on the season. Mountain Brook, also known as the Spartans, finished the previous two seasons with equal 12-2 records, losing in the semifinals to the eventual state champ — last year to Clay-Chalkville 24-18, and to Pinson Valley in 2020, 27-10.
Saraland’s two previous state championship game appearances came in 2014 and 2018. In 2014 the Spartans lost to Clay-Chalkville 36-31, while in 2018 they fell 26-17 to Pinson Valley. As for their state semifinal losses, one came in 2013 in a 24-12 loss to Spanish Fort, while the loss in 2020 also came at the hands of the Toros of Spanish Fort in a 13-7 game.
The teams, on paper, are evenly matched. Saraland has scored 607 points in 14 games, setting the school record for most points in a single season. The Spartans have allowed 274 points. Mountain Brook has outscored its opponents 549-180 in 14 games.
“They are an outstanding football team from top to bottom,” Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said of Mountain Brook. “You look at them and there’s not a lot of weaknesses. Coach [Chris] Yeager does a great job. Their kids are extremely well prepared and they play very hard and they are very effective in their schemes.
“They have some talented players as well. They have one of the very best running backs [Cole Gamble] we’ve seen all year. Their defense is very stingy; they don’t allow a lot of stuff. It will be a great challenge for us. Heck, there’s just two teams left and we expect nothing less.”
Last week, in Mountain Brook’s 28-7 semifinal victory over Muscle Shoals, Gamble carried the ball 24 times and rushed for 193 yards the three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 36, 1 and 12 yards. Will Waldrop pulled in a 9-yard scoring pass from quarterback John Colvin, who was 9 of 15 passing for 148 yards. Receiver Clark Sanderson had five catches for 84 yards.
Mountain Brook last played in the title game in 1996, losing to Jeff Davis 28-12. The team’s head coach, in his first season with the team, was Joey Jones, who would later become the first head coach for the South Alabama football program. The school won state titles in 1975 and 1976, defeating Mobile’s Murphy High School 52-26 to win the 1976 state crown.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.