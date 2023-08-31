Prep football

Williamson’s Nytrayveis Martin scores a touchdown against LeFlore

 Scott Donaldson

The Williamson Lions, who got off to a difficult start last week in a 39-point loss to Mary G. Montgomery (MGM), returned to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday and flipped the script, claiming a 22-0 victory over LeFlore in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup.

Also Thursday night, MGM traveled to Troy to face Charles Henderson, the Vikings picking up a 19-7 win.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.