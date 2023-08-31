The Williamson Lions, who got off to a difficult start last week in a 39-point loss to Mary G. Montgomery (MGM), returned to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday and flipped the script, claiming a 22-0 victory over LeFlore in a Class 5A, Region 1 matchup.
Also Thursday night, MGM traveled to Troy to face Charles Henderson, the Vikings picking up a 19-7 win.
In a game that was riddled by penalties on both sides, Williamson was the team that produced the big plays that enabled it to capture the win. The Lions built a 12-0 lead in the first half, picked up a safety in the final seconds of the third quarter and added another touchdown early in the final period to push their record to 1-1 on the year and 1-0 in 5A, Region 1 play. LeFlore, which last week broke a 23-game losing skid with a win over Chickasaw, fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in 5A, Region 1.
Williamson led its offensive attack behind a big and talented offensive line, handing the ball to Nytrayveis Martin and Ellis McGaskin, who is also a starting linebacker, a position in which several Power 5 conference schools have expressed interest in having the freshman play in four years. Both players collected hard yards and points and helped the offense eat up the scoreboard clock.
On defense, the Lions kept pressure on the Rattlers all night long, both at the line of scrimmage and in the LeFlore backfield. The Rattlers had some chances, but several dropped passes nullified what would have been big gains into Williamson territory.
“As you can see my offensive line is a huge offensive line,” Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman said. “We had to get back to Williamson football, and Williamson football is to pound the ball. As you can see, we used McGaskin at running back. He’s a top-notch linebacker and a top-notch running back. None of that could have happened without that offensive line. Nytrayveis Martin, I can’t say enough about this kid; he’s an eighth-grader. For him to bust a run and score like he did, it tells you how young our team is, but the talent that we have.”
The Lions scored points in all four quarters. They opened the scoring with a 22-yard run by Martin in the first period. The point-after kick failed. In the second quarter, McGaskin scored on a 7-yard run, but the two-point conversion try failed, leaving the score at 12-0.
The defense came up with a safety with 32 seconds to play in the third quarter with a sack in the end zone, and with 8:10 left in the game McGaskin scored on a 30-yard run from the Wildcat formation. The Lions lined up as though to attempt an extra-point kick, but holder Jermaine McCree instead stood up, sprinted to his left and threw a strike to Tajih Overton for a successful two-point conversion and a 22-0 score.
Coleman said he was pleased with the way his team shook off last week’s performance and turned things around against LeFlore.
“We just needed to be better, to get better from last week,” he said. “We went back to the drawing board when we went back to practice. I met with our coaches and I said this is what we’re going to do going forward. All my coaches, they delivered. My players delivered, my administration delivered, Williamson High School delivered, the community delivered. So I’m just blessed to be in this position.”
A week ago some starters, especially on the defensive side of the ball, were suspended and did not play in the loss to MGM. Coleman said his roster was at full strength Thursday night against LeFlore.
“I got all my guys back and they played lights out,” Coleman said. “Do we have a lot to correct? Yes. You’re talking about five interceptions. We got a punt returned for a touchdown and we got a penalty. We had too many penalties.”
LeFlore head coach Renardo Jackson admitted mistakes and missed opportunities were factors in the Rattlers loss.
“Williamson is a playoff team,” he said. “They made the playoffs last year and they have about four or five or six kids with (scholarship) offers. They’re a good ballclub and you can’t make those type of mistakes and try to beat they type of team.”
“We always look at every week as one season within itself,” he said. “So we’ll get right back at after tonight and figure out how we’re going to stop UMS-Wright next week. We knew (Williamson’s) front would be good and we just we never able to handle their front on either side of the ball.”
Williamson travels to Elberta next week for a 5A, Region 1 matchup. LeFlore will also play a region game when it visits UMS-Wright.
MGM 19, Charles Henderson 7: The Vikings, who smashed Williamson last week for a 41-2 win, moved their record to 2-0 on the year with a 19-7 victory over Charles Henderson in Troy. MGM is ranked No. 9 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 7A poll while the Trojans are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A.
MGM took a 13-0 lead in the first half and used that cushion to keep Henderson at bay the rest of the way. Last season, the Trojans knocked three Mobile teams out of the 5A state playoffs, defeating Williamson 20-16 in the first round, UMS-Wright 19-16 in the quarterfinals and Faith Academy 27-12 in the semifinals. Henderson lost to Ramsay,
Quarterback Jared Hollins, the South Alabama commit, had another big game for the Vikings. He connected on 15 of 20 pass attempts for 198 yards and a touchdown, a throw of 33 yards to James Bolton. He also scored two rushing touchdowns on runs of 7 and 2 yards.
The game was the season-opener for Henderson.
MGM visits Foley in a key Class 7A, Region 1 matchup next Friday. Foley won the region championship last season and MGM made the playoffs for the first time in 20 years under Zach Golson, now in his second season as head coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.