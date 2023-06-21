Williamson High stadium

Groundbreaking ceremony for Williamson High School stadium

 Photo by Tommy Hicks

The t-shirts seemed to capture the sentiment of the small crowd that attended the groundbreaking for an on-campus stadium at Williamson High school Wednesday morning. Worn by a few of the school’s supporters and others, including head coach Antonio Coleman, the t-shirts read: “We Can Dig It! Groundbreaking 2023” and featured a Lion with a shovel. The back of the t-shirts read: “Continuing The Legacy” with the hashtag “BringingThePrideBackToThePride.”

The moment, which had previously been no more than a dream for many of those in attendance, was becoming a reality as school administrators, Mobile County Public School Systems (MCPSS) employees, members of the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners, members of the Williamson football team and coaching staff and members of the community gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony that signified the first step toward building an on-campus stadium.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

