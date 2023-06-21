The t-shirts seemed to capture the sentiment of the small crowd that attended the groundbreaking for an on-campus stadium at Williamson High school Wednesday morning. Worn by a few of the school’s supporters and others, including head coach Antonio Coleman, the t-shirts read: “We Can Dig It! Groundbreaking 2023” and featured a Lion with a shovel. The back of the t-shirts read: “Continuing The Legacy” with the hashtag “BringingThePrideBackToThePride.”
The moment, which had previously been no more than a dream for many of those in attendance, was becoming a reality as school administrators, Mobile County Public School Systems (MCPSS) employees, members of the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners, members of the Williamson football team and coaching staff and members of the community gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony that signified the first step toward building an on-campus stadium.
Williamson, located in the shadow of nearby Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex where it has played its home games for several years, will join LeFlore, Vigor, Davidson and B.C. Rain — schools that recently held ribbon-cutting for the completion of their stadiums — as MCPSS schools with new on-campus facilities.
According to Rena Philips, MCPSS director of communications, there are still some hurdles that must be cleared before construction of the stadium can begin. While the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which had to approve the purchase of additional land on which to build the stadium, has given its approval, Philips said now the architectural designs for the stadium must be sent and approved by the state. Once that takes place, the MCPSS will receive bids for contractors for the constructions of the stadium. Once a construction firm is selected work on the stadium can begin.
The architectural design by McKee and Associates will be the same as it was for each of the four recent stadium projects. The construction bid is up for grabs. Youngblood-Barrett built the LeFlore and Vigor stadiums, while Rod Cooke Construction built the Davidson and B.C. Rain stadiums.
The ceremony held special meaning for head coach Antonio Coleman, who attended Williamson and played for the Lions, as well as many others including former players JaMarcus Russell and Nick Fairley, who were in attendance.
“It means a lot,” Fairley said of the stadium. “I never imagined that (I’d) see a stadium here where we actually practiced and put blood, sweat and tears in. I’m just here for these guys. Some great guys have come through this field and now to see it happen for generations and generations to come, it’s love. It’s going to be great to come back for the first home game and just see the community out, see the lights lit up. It’s going to be amazing.”
Russell, an assistant coach on the Williamson staff, said, “It’s crazy to think about it. I’ve been fantasizing about it for years. To walk outside your school and go straight to your stadium, that says a lot, not only for us but for other schools around. Us finally getting one, it’s outstanding.
“Time brings change. The guys that came before myself and myself and the guys who came after me, it just shows us that we laid the groundwork for the kids that are here today and the kids that are here to come.”
He said the excitement level of the current players is high. “It’s fun. … It’s a big honor, a big thing to be a part of it,” he said.
Coleman addressed the crowd, providing remarks prior to the groundbreaking ceremony. Calling the ceremony a “monumental moment,” he spoke of what the stadium will represent for the future of the program.
“This is my dream job,” he said. “Any time you can wake up and you’re the happiest man in the world, it lets you know that you are here to serve and you’re in the right place and you’re walking with the right purpose. None of this is possible without the community. … I just want to thank you all for fighting for Williamson High School, for fighting for the community. This is history right now. I don’t think a lot of people understand that. I could never in a million years when I played for Bobby Parrish thought we’d be breaking ground at Williamson High School for a new stadium. Never.”
He later called the stadium a blessing. Coleman said he, the team, the school and the community appreciate having Ladd-Peebles serve as their home field for several years, but having a place to call their own brings a special meaning.
“That has been home for I don’t know how many years,” he said. “But now we’re going to have a stadium to call our own. The Lions’ Den. … We thank Ladd Stadium for everything, but it’s a blessing to have your own home on your campus.”
MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill thanked the Williamson supporters for their patience and their persistence.
“It was our dream to have a stadium for all of our high schools to build equity throughout our system,” he said. “And today at this event it allows us to be one step closer to making that dream a reality. And as all of you know, it’s not a secret, we had to overcome so many obstacles and barriers to get to this moment. It was a challenging time, and it’s still challenging times, but we’re going to get through it. But I want to take this opportunity to thank those people who helped us persevere through these challenging times.”
To the community, Threadgill said, “Thank you for being patient and supporting us through these challenging times. You all have stood by us and trusted us, although it was a difficult time and it took a long time, but you trusted us that we would get it done, and we are here to get it done.”
Sherry Dillihay-McDade, president of the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners, noted the many phone calls, texts and emails she received from Williamson supporters concerning the school’s stadium. She also pointed out the many times community members requested time to speak before the board on the subject.
“When are we going to get our stadium? I want to speak. When are we going to get our stadium?” she said, noting the question she heard time and time again. “… The time is upon us. We want to acknowledge everyone for your dedication, your hard work, your belief in us that it was going to happen. When the board decided that we were going to put stadiums at our schools, especially our inner city schools, a lot of people didn’t believe that we were going to make that happen. But we did.” She added the new stadium would be “in a safe environment and a safe place.”
Coleman added, “We look forward to having a lot of sold out games here.”
