Williamson High School Lions

Williamson High School Lions

Those watching Williamson’s Ellis McGaskin on the field or on film, then checking his information on a team roster, it’s understandable if observers are confused. They are quickly made aware that, no, that is not a typo under the heading of “class” by McGaskin’s name; he is indeed just a freshman.

Ellis McGaskin, Williamson

Ellis McGaskin, Williamson

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder is indeed a member of Williamson’s Class of 2027, with four more seasons of high school football. But he plays as though he is an older, more seasoned player than his age and classification would indicate.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.