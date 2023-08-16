Those watching Williamson’s Ellis McGaskin on the field or on film, then checking his information on a team roster, it’s understandable if observers are confused. They are quickly made aware that, no, that is not a typo under the heading of “class” by McGaskin’s name; he is indeed just a freshman.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder is indeed a member of Williamson’s Class of 2027, with four more seasons of high school football. But he plays as though he is an older, more seasoned player than his age and classification would indicate.
Head coach Antonio Coleman smiles when he talks about the player, who started for the Lions last season at running back as an eighth-grader. And that’s not even the position for which he will get the most playing time this year, according to Coleman.
“He’s a special kid,” Coleman said. “Most of the coaches call him the Golden Child. He started for us last year at running back in the eighth grade. This is a kid, he already has five [college] offers, Texas A&M being his latest offer. This is a kid that has it from top to bottom — grades, athletic ability, goes sideline to sideline, he’s physical, he’s smart, he takes control of the defense. As an eighth-grader going into the ninth grade, he does everything he wants. He’s the type of kid, if I had a daughter, I would want my daughter to date him.
“He played running back for us last year but I think he’ll be one of the top linebackers in the nation. We have him at linebacker right now. He will get some carries also. He’s just that dynamic.”
Coleman said before he leaves Williamson McGaskin will be a player who will be mentioned in the same breath as other great football players from the school.
“It’s a blessing to coach a kid like that,” he said. “I have another linebacker, Houston Clark, who is tops in his class. And you talk about Robert Woodyard, who is a kid that we coached who is at Auburn right now, and you get in a topic of conversation that this kid [McGaskin] could be better than Robert Woodyard and it’s scary. That’s the type of kid he is and he’s only in the ninth grade and 6-1 and 190 and he’s got three years to grow?
“He’s going to be a physical freak of nature. He’s got long arms, he’s fast and he’s getting a lot of college attention right now. They love him, they love his makeup and his profile. He’s an honor student. There’s nothing I can ask of this kid but just to grow and get better.”
McGaskin said all the attention is flattering and he is doing his best to earn the accolades he is receiving.
“It’s just really fun,” he said. “I’m just learning the game and getting better every day. The coaches here, they love you. It’s really the place to be. We’re just playing and having fun. The coaches remind you that anybody can be a leader and anybody can step up. I just feel that I have to step up and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
As for the different positions he’ll play for the Lions, McGaskin said he’ll be happy wherever the coaches place him, as long as he’s on the field.
“I always tell the coaches, wherever they put me, that’s where I’m going to play,” he said. “Obviously, I like defense, but wherever they put me is where I’m going to play, and I’ll try my best.”
Coleman said he knows what to expect from McGaskin, no matter the position.
“He attacks practice every day,” he said. “He’s going full speed, full go, and if he doesn't know he’s going to ask. Even if he messes up he’s going to be going 100 miles an hour.”
