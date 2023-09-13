To be fair, there are a lot of matchups that could be described as rivalry games on the schedules for both Williamson and Vigor.
A quick glance at the Williamson schedule finds the Lions taking on teams such as LeFlore, Blount and Williamson, as well as Class 5A, Region 1 foes Faith Academy, UMS-Wright, B.C. Rain and Williamson.
The same is true for Vigor, which opened the season with a win over Blount in the annual “Battle of Prichard,” and also has important games against LeFlore, UMS, Faith, Rain and Gulf Shores.
This week, Williamson and Vigor will play each other. The game not only is a 5A, Region 1 matchup, casting importance on the outcome from that standpoint, but it’s also considered a rivalry game that holds a lot of importance in both neighborhoods. With that in mind, it has been selected as the Lagniappe Game of the Week.
Williamson enters the game with a 2-1 record, having lost its season-opener against Class 7A Mary G. Montgomery 41-2, but bouncing back to defeat LeFlore 22-0 and collect a 39-12 win last week over Elberta. That makes the Lions 2-0 in 5A, Region 1 play.
Vigor is a perfect 3-0 thus far. The Wolves, who won the Class 4A state championship back in 2021, opened the season by topping Blount in the “Battle of Prichard” 26-6. A 26-18 win over Rain was next and last week they slipped past Citronelle 34-28 in overtime. The Wolves are also 2-0 in 5A, Region 1 games. All of which only adds to the intrigue and importance of this Friday’s game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Williamson and Vigor share first place in the region standings with Gulf Shores, another team with a 2-0 region mark.
“We’ve played them every year it seems like since I’ve been here,” Vigor head coach Markus Cook said of Williamson. “I just think they always give us a run for our money and we know it’s going to be a very physical football game and it’s going to come down to some key plays to win this one.”
Vigor owns a hefty 23-9 lead in the all-time series and the Wolves have won the past three meetings, including a 6-0 win last season, as well as wins in eight of the past nine games and 13 of the past 15. One of Williamson’s wins in that stretch was a forfeit victory back in 2013 in a 1-9 season for the Lions.
While past results are certainly easily recalled by the teams and fan bases, the concentration Friday night will be on the game at hand.
“It’s another football game and it’s a region game, which makes it big,” Williamson head coach Antonio Coleman said. “A big game is only a big game before the game. It’s still football when the ball kicks off, so we’re just going to attack it as it’s our next game. Everyone knows it’s a rivalry and everyone knows it’s always a good game, so we’re not going to make it too big or too small. We’re just going to operate like we do week in and week out for the next team.”
Coleman said he has been pleased with how his team has played to this point.
“I feel like we’re getting better every week,” he said. “We’re obviously young, but we’re getting better every week.”
Cook said his team continues to make the right plays at the right time.
“I like how we’ve been resilient and been able to fight through some adversity,” he said. “I like how our running back (Carlos Benjamin) is going right now. He’s doing well. I think that we’ve had to overcome a lot of adversity these first three games, the Blount game not as much as the last two. They have been staying in there, standing in there and fighting.”
