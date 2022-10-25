Last week’s win over then-No. 5-ranked Fairhope, a 42-10 victory, was more than just the fourth victory of the season for the Baker Hornets. A lot more.
The win, combined with other factors, not only put the Hornets in the Class 7A state playoffs next week, it was enough to make them a No. 2 seed out of Region 1, which earns Baker a home game in the first round.
Not bad for a team that enters this week’s final regular-season game with a 4-5 overall record. Baker won the right games as they posted a 4-2 region record.
The convincing victory earned Baker this week’s Lagniappe Team of the Week award. The Lagniappe Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
“It was a huge win for us,” Baker head coach Steve Normand said. “Going into it we knew we had to have some help, even if we found the ways and means to beat Fairhope, we were going to have to have some help from Foley, and Foley beat Daphne. We knew if that happened it would put us as a two-seed, which is crazy considering our record, that we ended up a two-seed, but I guess if you win the right games that’s all that matters. Then even if Foley lost we could have possibly gotten in but it would have meant we’d have to beat Mountain Brook [this Thursday], which is a tall task in itself.”
It has been an up-and-down season for the Hornets, who opened the season with losses against Theodore and Wetumpka before beating Davidson and Foley. Losses to Daphne and Dothan followed before a win over Alma Bryant and a loss to Mary G. Montgomery. Then came the win over Fairhope.
The Hornets’ defense shut down what has been a productive Fairhope offensive attack this season and it claimed four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble. Baker quarterback Josh Flowers threw for two touchdowns, a 63-yarder to Zantae McWilliams and a 35-yarder to Jaden Archible — while running for a TD on a 1-yard carry.
And the Hornets were in the playoffs.
“I was really proud, not only of our kids going into that game — they really had a focus and a purpose all week in practice,” Normand said. “They knew how much was on the line for us. We had a bye week prior to that, which not only allowed us to heal up but also prepare for what Fairhope can do to you offensively and defensively.”
Mountain Brook visits Baker this Thursday and Normand said he and his team would approach the game just as it has all the others this season. Making the playoffs doesn’t mean things will suddenly change, he noted.
“You don’t want to consider this as a throw-away game or something like that,” he said. “Somebody asked when we were leaving Fairhope [last Friday night] if I was going to play my JV players [this week], and I said, ‘No, I want to win this game, just like any other game. It’s the next game on the schedule for us and we’re going to approach it like any other game. We’re going to do everything we can to play and win the game.’
“We do that because, number one, if we’re fortunate enough to beat Mountain Brook you’ve knocked off two Top 10 programs in two weeks, and that would give us a huge amount of momentum going into the playoffs.”
Normand said while his team had some disappointing losses this season it has also produced some good wins against some strong competition.
“We played a very tough non-region schedule as more or less a test as to how we would respond to some of these teams,” he said.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an
