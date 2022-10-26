Alabama is still in strong contention to win the national championship because Bryce Young is the best quarterback to ever play for the Tide. That was on display again last week when he was the entire offense in a 30-6 blowout of Mississippi State.
South Alabama is in the middle of what should be its best season in program history despite last week’s disappointing loss to rival Troy. It’s no coincidence that Carter Bradley is the most talented quarterback to ever play for the Jaguars.
Auburn has lost 10 of its last 13 games under coach Bryan Harsin (with the three uninspiring wins coming against Mercer, San Jose State and Missouri). During that dreadful streak that now dates back a full calendar year, T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford have combined to form the worst quarterback duo in the SEC.
Does everyone recognize a pattern here?
There is more to football than just having a good quarterback. To have a great team, a solid supporting cast must surround the quarterback.
But without a star quarterback, it’s almost impossible to be a huge success on any level of the sport.
That fact has been painfully clear for Auburn fans since Bo Nix suffered an injury last season and then decided to transfer to Oregon last summer.
With Nix running the offense, Auburn started 6-2 in Harsin’s first eight games. Nix wasn’t perfect. (He even got benched while Finley came in to avoid an embarrassing loss to Georgia State.) But he was good enough to play at a championship level if his teammates could have held up their end.
That’s not conjecture. Nix is proving this year in Oregon what could have been at Auburn. After losing badly to Georgia to open the season, Nix and the Ducks have won six straight games. During the winning streak, they have scored at least 41 points in every game.
The high point to the season came last week when No. 10 Oregon beat previously undefeated and ninth-ranked UCLA.
In the latest win, Nix threw five touchdown passes in a convincing 45-30 win. His name is even beginning to show up in Heisman Trophy discussions.
It’s easy to wonder what might have been if Nix had remained at Auburn, where his dad was a quarterback and his mom was a cheerleader. How it came to be that he walked away from the one position he dreamed of since he was old enough to walk is going to be one of the first chapters in the book about what went wrong for Harsin at Auburn.
But it’s also worth considering who else might have been available to play quarterback for the Tigers if Harsin and his staff had displayed the foresight to shore up the position.
When Auburn hired Harsin in December 2020, Riley Leonard had just completed his final football season at Fairhope High School.
Leonard was considered as good a basketball player as a football prospect. Auburn showed almost no interest in Leonard but noted quarterback guru and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe did.
Cutcliffe signed Leonard and inserted him into the starting lineup for one game as a true freshman.
This season, Leonard has Duke off to a 5-3 start, including last week’s 45-21 win at Miami. Against rival North Carolina, Leonard passed for 245 yards and ran for another 130.
Cutcliffe, who has since retired, is adamant that Leonard has a future as a franchise quarterback in the NFL.
It’s hard not to wonder what a dual-threat quarterback such as Leonard could have done to keep defenses honest while Tank Bigsby pounded defenses for Auburn this season.
Maybe Zach Calzada could have accomplished similar things for the Tigers if he had not been rehabilitating his surgically repaired shoulder since he arrived at Auburn from Texas A&M.
But none of that is how it worked out. What is reality is that the Tigers are struggling on offense and Harsin is barely holding onto his job.
It takes more than a competent quarterback to have a great team. But that’s where the formula begins.
Alabama and South Alabama have it. Auburn does not.
Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 20 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.
