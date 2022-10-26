Alabama is still in strong contention to win the national championship because Bryce Young is the best quarterback to ever play for the Tide. That was on display again last week when he was the entire offense in a 30-6 blowout of Mississippi State.

South Alabama is in the middle of what should be its best season in program history despite last week’s disappointing loss to rival Troy. It’s no coincidence that Carter Bradley is the most talented quarterback to ever play for the Jaguars.

To contact Randy email randykennedy@iheartmedia.com

Sports Writer

Randy Kennedy is a sports columnist at Lagniappe. He has been covering sports on the Gulf Coast for 20 years as a writer, editor and radio personality. Before arriving in Mobile, he was a beat writer covering both the Alabama Crimson Tide an

