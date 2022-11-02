USA Football at Arkansas State

South Alabama Football at Arkansas State, October 29, 2022, in Jonesboro, Ark. (Scott Donaldson)

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

For the first time since the 2016 season, the South Alabama football team has claimed bowl eligibility. And this time, it comes with four games still remaining in the regular season.

Last Saturday’s dominating 31-3 victory over Arkansas State in the rain and on the road pushed the Jaguars’ overall record to 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference games. It assures the Jags will be playing in a bowl game this season, an achievement fans of the program celebrated.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 an

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.