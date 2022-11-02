For the first time since the 2016 season, the South Alabama football team has claimed bowl eligibility. And this time, it comes with four games still remaining in the regular season.
Last Saturday’s dominating 31-3 victory over Arkansas State in the rain and on the road pushed the Jaguars’ overall record to 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in Sun Belt Conference games. It assures the Jags will be playing in a bowl game this season, an achievement fans of the program celebrated.
Head coach Kane Wommack, in just his second season leading the program, said he was happy the team picked up its sixth win and will get an opportunity to play in the postseason, but he wants more as well. His expectations for the program go beyond bowl eligibility.
“I think it’s a great step forward, for sure, from a bowl eligibility standpoint,” Wommack said after Saturday’s game. “But I want to make sure our fans, our players, everybody associated with South Alabama football [know], the expectations have changed here. Bowl eligibility is great, but we’ve got to continue to push the dial forward and play to our standard. We happen to be bowl eligible eight games into the season, that’s great. But we’ve got to keep playing to our standard and I think that’s what you are seeing from this team.”
The game was a bounce-back victory following a tough loss to Sun Belt West Division rival Troy at Hancock Whitney Stadium in a nationally televised game on Oct. 20. The physicality that was missing from South Alabama in that game was on full display against Arkansas State.
The Jags still have hopes of making a run at the West Division championship, which would put them in the league championship game. For that to be possible they will need Troy to lose a league game while South Alabama wins its four remaining league games.
The message from Wommack is the team must take care of its business and not let claiming bowl eligibility lead to a case of complacency.
Against Arkansas State, that was not an issue.
“What an incredible response from our team,” Wommack said. “Everybody in that locker room — you think about where we were 10 days ago, a very tough loss — and to be able to respond in the way that we did, with the physicality that we brought, this was a great answer. We answered the bell tonight and I’m as proud of our team as I’ve ever been.”
The Jags’ defense, which limited the Red Wolves to minus-19 yards rushing on 19 carries, stood out again as the Swarm D did not allow an Arkansas State touchdown.
“We talk about it. Our defense has done some great things so far this year and I talked to them on Monday,” Wommack said. “I said, ‘You have more to give.’ This defense has more in them — more swagger, more passion, more physicality — and we certainly saw that today.”
Next up for the Jags is another road game this Saturday at Georgia Southern in Statesboro, a place they have never won. They’ll be facing an Eagles team now led by former Southern Cal head coach Clay Helton. Georgia Southern is 5-3 overall and 2-2 in Sun Belt play.
Martin, Wilfawn sidelined
Injuries have sidelined South Alabama defensive back Marvin Martin and linebacker Quentin Wilfawn, Wommack noted during his weekly press conference on Monday. Martin’s injury could possibly be career-ending. He was injured in practice last week, the result of a collision with another teammate. He was placed on a stretcher, then taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he remains today. Martin, a transfer from Kansas State, is likely facing a long period of recovery.
“He’s recovering well and is in great spirits,” Wommack said. “He’s had a lot of support from his teammates, coaches and administration.”
Wilfawn, who was injured in the team’s game at UCLA and has not been able to shake the injury, will miss the remainder of the season. A starter, Wommack said the neck injury he suffered will require surgery, which will take place at a later date. He has a redshirt season available to him and Wommack said he expects Wilfawn to return to the team next season, along with safety Keith Gallmon, who suffered an injury in the preseason that sidelined him for the season.
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years.
