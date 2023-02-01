With the successful 2022 football season now in the rearview mirror, South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack and his staff are looking to parlay the Jaguars’ 10-3 season into continued success going forward.
That starts with filling needs on the 2023 roster, which is triggered by recruiting efforts, including signings out of the transfer portal. Just as importantly, it involves keeping the players — and coaching staff members — who are already on the roster.
The Jags are scheduled to begin spring practice on March 17, with the spring game slated for Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, April 15.
South Alabama signed 16 players in the early signing period, including four players from the transfer portal, one junior college transfer and three local high school players — UMS-Wright running back Cole Blaylock (expected to play safety for the Jags), McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager and Cottage Hill Christian tight end Trent Thomas.
With National Signing Day set for Wednesday, Feb. 1, Wommack said the plan is to sign a handful of high school players and perhaps a couple of junior college transfers. The Jags will save some offers for perhaps other transfer portal players to be signed in May after an evaluation of needs following spring practice.
“I think we’ve done a really good job of maximizing the momentum of our program in terms of on-field success and how that has been affecting our recruiting specifically,” Wommack said. “Our first recruiting effort was to retain our players, and we’ve really been doing that all throughout recruiting and it’s been successful. It’s an ever-going endeavor and it’s going to be something that’s going to continue to separate great teams from teams that are going to be pulled apart from one year to another. We’re seeing it across the country and we’re fortunate not to be in that position.
“But I think we did a great job of evaluating, getting these young men on our campus in terms of the high school market, and some of these guys that we were able to sign. I think it’s our most talented class that we’ve signed out of high school. I think we were very selective in what we took out of the transfer portal, partly because we had multiple starters coming back on this team. The Mississippi junior college market in particular needs to be a piece of what we’re doing and to get [junior college cornerback] Reggie Neely here. You look at a guy like Darrell Luter who’s walking out the door [graduating] and a couple of these corners coming in are going to have to play a significant role for us going forward.”
The Jags added offensive linemen Reed Buys (Mississippi State) and Jordan Davis (South Carolina), as well as running back Kentrell Bullock (Ole Miss) and wide receiver Javon Ivory (Memphis) from the transfer portal. James Clemons High School quarterback Gio Lopez has already enrolled in classes and will go through spring drills and Neely is also enrolled and will take part in spring practice.
“We still feel like the corner position, we’ve got to continue to build depth there,” Wommack said. “Both of the guys that we already have, plus we’ll take one or two more hopefully here on signing day, and I want to make sure we leave some spots open in May, in terms of making sure your roster doesn’t have holes. You have to see where you are in spring ball and then address specific needs. Now more than ever that’s going to be a critical piece to what we’re doing.
“I think we’ll have a few high school guys who will sign with us [Wednesday] and then I think the potential for one to two junior college players that we’ll sign. Obviously, we won’t pick up again in the transfer portal market until after spring football in May. If we do that, we can still sign a few in February and still be in position to address three to four needs post spring football.”
Backup quarterback Desmond Trotter, who entered the transfer portal, is returning. The Jags lost linebacker C.J. Rias to the portal, though he has not signed elsewhere. The Jags also lost cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator Dwike Wilson, who has joined the staff at Southern Miss.
“I tell our coaches this all the time: They know best what is right for them and their families specifically,” Wommack said. “So if an opportunity helps them in their movement in terms of the profession or financially or retirement or whatever it may be, then I’m certainly not going to hinder anyone from doing that. You lose someone like Dwike Wilson, who is great at recruiting and particularly has great ties to Mississippi. I think we need to be focused on connecting ties to Mississippi in recruiting and then the development of some of these young corners is going to be critical. There are some guys we feel like we’re talking to right now that would be able to move the dial forward in that room, both on the recruiting front and from a developmental standpoint.
“I would say, and these things aren’t as publicized, but I think it’s even more impressive the people we’ve been able to retain. Opportunities they have had at every level, coordinators and assistants alike. Where frankly they had opportunities financially that were quite a bit more than they were making here. But I think it speaks to their excitement and our players to be able to retain these players and coaches.”
As to Trotter’s return, Wommack said, “Dez is back and that’s huge. We told him, ‘We want you to be able to go in the portal and take a look.’ Desmond has earned the right to go explore the portal and still have a home with our team. It was great that he was able to explore a couple of options and feel like being here was his best [option].”
South Alabama returns 20 starters from last season’s team that posted a 7-1 record in Sun Belt Conference play and shared the West Division title with Troy, which won the league championship.
HOPSON HIRED
Wommack filled his vacancy on the coaching staff by hiring Jay Hopson as cornerbacks coach. Hopson is the former head coach at Southern Miss (2016-20) and Alcorn State (2012-15) and has extensive recruiting ties in Mississippi. He was 28-23 at Southern Miss, resigning after an opening season loss to South Alabama in 2020. At Alcorn State he posted a 32-17 record.
PLAYER COMMITMENTS
Recently, quarterback Trip Maxwell of Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Miss., and running back Patrick “PJ” Martin of De La Salle High School in New Orleans announced their commitments to sign with South Alabama on Wednesday. Maxwell is a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder who passed for 2,100 yards and 25 touchdowns this past season while Martin is 5-10, 210 pounds, and rushed for 2,275 yards and 34 touchdowns last season.
