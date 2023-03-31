Going into spring practice this year, it was no secret this would be one of the deepest, most experienced rosters University of South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack has had during his tenure.
Returning almost 20 players who received significant playing time as part of last year’s 10-win team, the first such season in program history, hopes of stringing together another double-digit win campaign are sky high throughout camp thus far.
“When you have not only players that are coming back, and we have about 20 guys really that are returning starters, you have those guys coming back that know the expectation, they know the standard, they understand the culture but they also understand our scheme,” Wommack said following the Jaguars first spring scrimmage on Friday morning.
That experience was tested early for the Jaguars as penalties were plentiful, including back-to-back flags in the offense's first series of the day.
While most of the flags flying in came from smaller infractions, such as false starts and delays of game, Wommack said the lack of major penalties is a positive sign.
“Some operational penalties, (those) are a little bit to be expected even with an experienced team,” Wommack said. “Scrimmages are just different. They’re simulations of gameday and when you don’t have a scripted play out there like you normally do in practice and you go out there and call it off the hip and the defense is moving and stimming and the offensive line is trying to hear the call with the music blaring some operational things we’ve gotta get cleaned up. But overall, I was pretty pleased with the execution penalties.”
One of the top storylines of the scrimmage was the return of Keith Gallmon, who sustained a season-ending torn pectoral muscle injury during preseason practice last year, sidelining him for the entirety of the season.
While he’s been able to partake in a few practices thus far as he gets back to full-speed, the scrimmage was the first opportunity Gallmon has had to get into a semi-real game environment in almost a year.
“It’s exciting,” Gallmon said. “It’s been about a year since it happened but I’m happy to come out here and fly around and be involved and make some tackles. It was fun. It was a good day.”
Defensively, the Jaguars were able to come out of the gate strong, forcing multiple turnovers, a welcomed change from a season ago, according to Wommack.
“I was really pleased with how our defense came out,” Wommack said. “We talk about playing with swagger and energy. I thought we were inconsistent a year ago with how we started games and I think you could point to a couple of opportunities. I didn't think we came out of the gate well,
but we really did today, that was great to see.”
The offensive side of the ball, on the other hand, was a different story, starting off rather slow and a bit sloppier than their defensive counterparts.
“Offensively we probably made some poor decisions early and then got into a rhythm there and were able to run the football pretty effectively, made some great decisions in the red zone at quarterback and you see some of the experience starting to pop out,” Wommack said. “All-in-all it was a pretty exciting scrimmage, it was really good and really physical and for the most part we came out healthy which is also huge.”
With an incredible amount of depth at the skill positions, one group to keep an eye on will be the collection of running backs Wommack and his staff will look to cycle through with the likes of La’Damian Webb, Braylon McReynolds and Ole Miss transfer Kentrel Bullock to name a few.
One back who stood out during the scrimmage was senior Marco Lee, a transfer from Virginia Tech who dropped 15 pounds during the offseason.
On one offensive series, Lee appeared to be brought down by a host of defenders but then broke multiple tackles en route to a 54-yard touchdown run.
“You’ve got LaDamian Webb, and Braylon McReynolds was tremendous today,” Wommack said. “Kentrel Bullock, Marco Lee and even Bryan Hill has taken a ton of snaps for our team and everytime you give him the ball, he seems to make something happen. It’s a very deep backfield and we’re very excited to have those guys… The fun thing is how do we utilize them all on gameday along with a very experienced receiving and tight end core so it’s a good problem to have, figuring out how to get our best players the ball.”
As expected, senior quarterback Carter Bradley led the first team offense on the day as he looks to build off an impressive junior campaign which saw him throw for over 3,300 yards and 28 touchdowns.
“First scrimmage you’re always going to have some things to clean up,” Bradley said. “But just getting back to being consistent is the main goal this spring and we’ll get there with 8 more practices moving forward… I think we’re more comfortable this spring than last spring but guys are excited to get back and get back into football. It’s just one thing you’ve gotta get better every day and that’s the main goal in getting more consistent.”
Fellow senior quarterback Desmond Trotter is once again expected to serve as Bradley’s backup this season, but was not in attendance on Friday, due to a personal matter.
As a result, freshman signal caller Gio Lopez was called on to lead the second team offense.
Wommack said he liked what he saw from his young quarterback in his first collegiate scrimmage.
“I thought Gio did some great things,” Wommack said “For his first scrimmage, I thought he handled the offense pretty well there.”
Now with the first scrimmage under their belts, Wommack said he feels confident with where his squad stacks up at this point in the spring.
“I think we’re further along than we’ve ever been going into 8 practices in spring ball,” Wommack said. “That’s great but also to be expected when you have the amount of experience we have coming back. I think we’re in a really great position… These players are not just going against their offense and defense, they’re thinking about the things they’ve gotta do to execute on gameday because they’ve been in those moments and I think that’s something that’s starting to show up.”
A-listers in attendance
While all the attention was on the players on the field to size up how the Jaguars looked in their first official test this spring, a few football icons were on the sidelines Friday morning.
One of those icons was St. Michael’s Catholic High School head coach and former star NFL quarterback Philip Rivers who accompanied a few of his players on a visit to South.
“It’s good to get over here and watch South practice,” Rivers said. “Kane and these guys have done a heck of a job. It’s fun to be over here in the stadium and watch these guys work.”
Rivers acknowledged the positive strides the Jaguars have made in recent years while also noting the importance of having a plethora of homegrown talent up and down the roster.
“You look at their roster and I think they’ve done a heck of a job,” Rivers told Lagniappe. “There’s a lot of good football here in Mobile and Baldwin counties and you look at that roster and you see a lot of kids from down this way. Obviously their facilities with the indoor (practice facility) and the new stadium is a big positive for them as well.”
Former Jaguars standout and recent NFL Pro Bowl selectee Jeremy Reaves was also on hand to take in the scrimmage.
Reaves went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft and signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles before latching on with the Washington Commanders where he was selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl for his work on special teams.
For Reaves, being able to come back and see the state of the program he claims gave him the jump start for his career is encouraging from what he was able to see.
“It’s always awesome to be back here, this is home,” Reaves said. “This is the place where everything kind of really started for me. So to come back and see the growth and see what Wommack’s done with the program and these guys buying in and seeing the differences since when I was here, it’s been really awesome. This is what we always envisioned for the program.”
The final scrimmage for the Jaguars will take place on April 7 with the spring game held on April 15.
