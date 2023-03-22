There is a crispness to South Alabama’s spring football drills this season that perhaps hasn’t been evident in the past, a result of the success of last season and the number of experienced players returning from that team.
South Alabama began spring practice last Friday and continued with workouts on Saturday and Monday. The team’s first scrimmage is scheduled March 31 with a second on April 7. The annual spring game will be played April 15. While there are several players not participating in spring workouts because of injuries or because they are recovering from recent surgeries, there are still several players taking part who know the system, know what is expected, and are looking for the 2023 season to be an improvement on last year’s 10-3 mark, which is the program’s best record since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) ranks.
“I think you are seeing some of the benefits of a team that is going into Year 3 schematically — offense, defense and special teams,” head coach Kane Wommack said. “All those things system-wise are staying the same. And you’ve got a number of returning players who have experience. You have 20 returning starters if you include Keith Gallmon and Quentin Wilfawn who are coming back after not getting to finish their senior years last year because of injury, and we’ve got a lot of other players who have been with us for a couple of years now who are now getting their opportunity to get on the field this spring, so it’s been real positive so far.”
Wommack said accountability is also a big theme of the drills and there is a price to pay when not being accountable.
“Our focus was effort and accountability,” Wommack said after Saturday’s practice. “We talk about being so relentless in the details that it takes to accomplish the task at hand, and that’s really my job. I’m the details coordinator. I don’t call the offense, defense, special teams, and I don’t run the weight room and training room. What I can do is hold everybody accountable for the relentless detail it takes to accomplish the vision at hand. I think our players are leaning into that. I think the effort they gave [Saturday] was really great.
“We hold them accountable for the loafs they have after every single practice. So they were held accountable in what we call the accountability circle in today’s practice from yesterday. Offense had 25 loafs and defense had 47 loafs; the defense typically has more loafs than others. You have to stand out in the middle of the circle while your teammates do up-downs for the loafs you had the day before. What it does, it provides accountability, but it also gets young men to understand that every decision they make, both on and off the field, has an effect on somebody outside of yourself. I think the guys are leaning into both of those values.”
As for players who have stood out thus far in spring drills, Wommack pointed first to his returning starter at quarterback, but also noted some others.
“Obviously, Carter Bradley looks really good,” he said. “He looks good. You look at Caullin Lacy and Devin Voisin — D.J. Thomas[-Jones] had a really nice day today. Some of those guys that have been in our system already have a rhythm and understand where Carter’s going with the ball. I think those guys tend to stand out. I’m excited about some of the newer wide receivers that we have. Some that just have not played very much — Jeremiah Webb, Jay’juan Townsend looks great right now. Then you have newer guys like Shamar Sandgren and Javon Ivory who are both here from the transfer portal or the junior college route.”
Along the lines of having an experienced team, Wommack pointed out those at the wide receiver position are also able to play more than one spot in the various offensive alignments the Jags employ.
“Our guys are very comfortable playing multiple positions and multiple spots,” he said. “They play one position in an 11 personnel and a totally different position when we get in 12 personnel. In 12 personnel we’ve got big 12, quick 12, and we’re already getting into those things because we have experience to lean on.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.