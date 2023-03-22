New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans Bowl featuring the South Alabama Jaguars vs the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Caesars Superdome, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in New Orleans, La. (Scott Donaldson)

 Scott Donaldson/USA Athletics

There is a crispness to South Alabama’s spring football drills this season that perhaps hasn’t been evident in the past, a result of the success of last season and the number of experienced players returning from that team.

South Alabama began spring practice last Friday and continued with workouts on Saturday and Monday. The team’s first scrimmage is scheduled March 31 with a second on April 7. The annual spring game will be played April 15. While there are several players not participating in spring workouts because of injuries or because they are recovering from recent surgeries, there are still several players taking part who know the system, know what is expected, and are looking for the 2023 season to be an improvement on last year’s 10-3 mark, which is the program’s best record since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) ranks.

