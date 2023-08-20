South Alabama Football

South Alabama opens its season Sept. 2 at Tulane

 File photo by Scott Donaldson, courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

The South Alabama football team played under the lights Saturday night in their second scrimmage of preseason drills. In a session that lasted more than two hours, both the offense and defense had good moments as the Jaguars inch closer to their Sept. 2 season-opening game at Tulane.

“I thought I saw some really good things up front,” head coach Kane Wommack said. “I think we’re running the football pretty effectively right now. You’ve got a defensive line and linebacking corps, a veteran group that they’re going against, but finding some ways to run the ball. I think the backs are running hard, guys are staying on their blocks for a longer period. I thought we did some really positive things in execution and timing in our passing game right now. (Quarterback) Carter (Bradley) does not need a big window and he certainly showed that tonight. 

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.