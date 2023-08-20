The South Alabama football team played under the lights Saturday night in their second scrimmage of preseason drills. In a session that lasted more than two hours, both the offense and defense had good moments as the Jaguars inch closer to their Sept. 2 season-opening game at Tulane.
“I thought I saw some really good things up front,” head coach Kane Wommack said. “I think we’re running the football pretty effectively right now. You’ve got a defensive line and linebacking corps, a veteran group that they’re going against, but finding some ways to run the ball. I think the backs are running hard, guys are staying on their blocks for a longer period. I thought we did some really positive things in execution and timing in our passing game right now. (Quarterback) Carter (Bradley) does not need a big window and he certainly showed that tonight.
“And then from a defensive perspective I thought there were some good third downs, there were some good things that we did from a pass rush standpoint, which is really encouraging to see, and I thought those situational periods a lot of good things came up.
“We’ve still got to clean up a couple of false start penalties, one or two things there. I thought the holding and that pass interference on the outside was pretty good. We don’t really have a lot of those things, they’re really more operational penalties, but when you’re a team that last year, regardless of our success, we were still 126th in penalties (nationally) and we want to make sure we are overemphasizing those things and getting better. But all in all, a pretty good scrimmage.”
Wommack and his staff led the Jags through pregame preparations as though they were getting ready for a game and eh said he was happy with how that transpired.
“I’m talking to them in the locker room, look, two weeks from this exact moment, we’ll be doing the same thing in terms of preparation in New Orleans,” Wommack said. “I think it brings it home. I think it makes it real. This was the last live simulation of game day that we could provide for our guys between now and Sept. 2nd so those things are really important. I think it just hits a little bit different when you are under the lights at night. It just feels different when you are in the stadium operating and I wanted our guys to feel the weight of that.”
“We’ve got a lot of depth and a lot of talent right now so jobs are won and lost based on how guys produce in a scrimmage. They can do things in practice and that’s awesome, but we’re going to put a little bit more weight into scrimmages because it’s the closest simulation to game day that we can give them.”
During the scrimmage, the offense produced 513 total yards in 116 plays, throwing for 363 and three touchdowns and rushing for 150 and another score. Bradley hit Devin Voisin with a 35-yard scoring pass while backup quarterback Desmond Trotter threw a 53-yard scoring strike to P.J. Martin and a 12-yard TD pass to Jay’Juan Townsend. Braylon McReynolds had a 21-yard scoring run.
Defensively, Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge had two sacks, as did Brock Higdon. Yam Banks had one tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and fumble recovery and Cole Blaylock had a fumble recovery. Logan Lewis had a forced fumble, James Miller had a sack and Jordan Norman had a sack. The defense created five fumbles, recovering two, while producing 13 tackles for a loss. The team had six penalties for a loss of 51 yards.
“Every scrimmage you want to come out and be the best,” outside linebacker Quentin Wilfawn said. “We always want to beat offense, but when we do good it makes them better and when they do good it makes us better, so at the end of the day it’s good competition for everybody and we made each other better today for sure.”
With the first game two weeks away, Wilfawn said the Jags are looking forward to getting the season started.
“We’ve been going against each other for two, two and a half weeks, so we’re ready to hit someone else,” he said. “We had a really good fall camp. Most of the team stayed healthy, good competition. It came down to the last play whether the offense or defense won there, so the whole fall camp was competitive and we’re ready to go against someone else.”
