As the South Alabama football team enters the final days of its spring practice schedule, head coach Kane Wommack and his staff are keeping a close watch on a variety of positions and situations. The Jaguars, 10-3 last season, 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and a bowl participant for the first time since 2016, are looking to build off the momentum of the 2022 season. Aiding that aim is the fact the Jags have several returning starters.
There is also the fact the coaching staff has used the transfer portal and signing junior college players to fill gaps or add depth to the roster. Although several players are either limited or sidelined this spring due to injuries or rehabilitation from recent surgeries, there has been good progress made so far in spring workouts.
The Jags held their first scrimmage of the spring last Friday and Wommack said overall he was pleased with what he saw from his team. South Alabama will hold its second and final spring scrimmage this Friday, a week ahead of the team’s annual spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, April 15.
“When you have not only players that are coming back, and we have about 20 guys really that are returning starters, you have those guys coming back that know the expectation, they know the standard, they understand the culture but they also understand our scheme,” Wommack said following last Friday’s scrimmage.
In the scrimmage, the experience was tested early as penalties were plentiful, including back-to-back flags in the offense's first series of the day.While most of the penalties came from smaller infractions such as false starts and delays of game, Wommack said the lack of major penalties is a positive sign.
“Some operational penalties, [those] are a little bit to be expected even with an experienced team,” Wommack said. “Scrimmages are just different. They’re simulations of gameday and when you don’t have a scripted play out there like you normally do in practice and you go out there and call it off the hip and the defense is moving and stimming and the offensive line is trying to hear the call with the music blaring. It’s some operational things we’ve gotta get cleaned up. But overall, I was pretty pleased with the execution penalties.”
Defensively, the Jaguars were able to come out of the gate strong, forcing multiple turnovers, a welcomed change from a season ago, according to Wommack.
“I was really pleased with how our defense came out,” Wommack said. “We talk about playing with swagger and energy. I thought we were inconsistent a year ago with how we started games and I think you could point to a couple of opportunities. I didn't think we came out of the gate well,but we really did today, that was great to see.”
The offensive side of the ball was a different story, the Jags starting off rather slow and a bit sloppier than their defensive counterparts.
“Offensively we probably made some poor decisions early and then got into a rhythm there and were able to run the football pretty effectively, made some great decisions in the red zone at quarterback and you see some of the experience starting to pop out,” Wommack said. “All in all it was a pretty exciting scrimmage. It was really good and really physical and for the most part, we came out healthy which is also huge.”
With solid depth at the skill positions, one group to keep an eye on will be the collection of running backs Wommack and his staff will look to cycle through, led by La’Damian Webb, Braylon McReynolds and Ole Miss transfer Kentrel Bullock.One back who stood out during the scrimmage was senior Marco Lee, a transfer last season from Virginia Tech who dropped 15 pounds during the offseason.On one offensive series, Lee appeared to be brought down by a host of defenders but then broke multiple tackles en route to a 54-yard touchdown run.
“You’ve got La’Damian Webb and Braylon McReynolds was tremendous today,” Wommack said. “Kentrel Bullock, Marco Lee and even Bryan Hill has taken a ton of snaps for our team and every time you give him the ball, he seems to make something happen. It’s a very deep backfield and we’re very excited to have those guys. … The fun thing is how do we utilize them all on gameday along with a very experienced receiving and tight end core so it’s a good problem to have, figuring out how to get our best players the ball.”
As expected, senior quarterback Carter Bradley led the first-team offense on the day as he looks to build off an impressive junior campaign, which saw him throw for more than 3,300 yards and 28 touchdowns.
“First scrimmage you’re always going to have some things to clean up,” Bradley said. “But just getting back to being consistent is the main goal this spring and we’ll get there with eight more practices moving forward. … I think we’re more comfortable this spring than last spring but guys are excited to get back and get back into football.”
Backup quarterback Desmond Trotter was excused from the scrimmage for a personal matter. That opened the door for incoming freshman Gio Lopez, who enrolled in January from James Clemens High School, to work with the second-team offense.
“I thought Gio did some great things,” Wommack said.
With the first scrimmage complete, Wommack said he feels confident with where his squad stacks up at this point in the spring.
“I think we’re further along than we’ve ever been going into eight practices in spring ball,” Wommack said. “That’s great but also to be expected when you have the amount of experience we have coming back. I think we’re in a really great position.”
Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.
