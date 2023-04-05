Kane Wommack

SOUTH ALABAMA HEAD COACH KANE WOMMACK

 

 Photo by Scott Donaldson, courtesy of South Alabama Athletics

As the South Alabama football team enters the final days of its spring practice schedule, head coach Kane Wommack and his staff are keeping a close watch on a variety of positions and situations. The Jaguars, 10-3 last season, 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play and a bowl participant for the first time since 2016, are looking to build off the momentum of the 2022 season. Aiding that aim is the fact the Jags have several returning starters.

There is also the fact the coaching staff has used the transfer portal and signing junior college players to fill gaps or add depth to the roster. Although several players are either limited or sidelined this spring due to injuries or rehabilitation from recent surgeries, there has been good progress made so far in spring workouts.

Tommy Hicks is sports editor at Lagniappe. Contact him at tommy@lagniappemobile.com.

Tags

Sports Editor

Lagniappe Sports Editor Tommy Hicks has covered sports in Alabama for more than 40 years. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Hall of Fame in 2018 and was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA in 2022 and was named the Trou University Hall School of Journalism Print Alumnus of the Year in 2005. He is a past president of the ASWA and the Football Writers Association of America and has won numerous writing awards. He is married to Julie Hicks and they live with Sparky, their Head of Household Security, He has a daughter, Maren.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.