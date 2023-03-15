A local youngster has become quite a celebrity at his school and among other avid hunters after an image of himself and the game he shot captured first place in the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association’s (ABBAA) Big Buck Photo Contest.
According to a news release from ABBAA, the adventure took place on New Year’s Eve. Eight-year-old Grayson Milner was in a deer stand with his father, Daniel, just before sundown.
“I don’t think I’m going to get to shoot again,” Grayson said as he was running out of hope and daylight.
After having missed a deer earlier in the day, another buck suddenly appeared. Daniel peered through his binoculars at the deer about 130 yards away.
“That’s a shooter right there,” Grayson’s dad said.
Grayson, who began hunting at age 3, took aim, squeezed the trigger and bagged the nine-point, 200-pound buck on private Dallas County property owned by family friend Keith Vickers.
“It’s my biggest deer ever,” said Grayson, a student who attends Wilmer Elementary in the northwest corner of Mobile County.
Added Daniel, “He’s got the biggest one in the house.”
To preserve the moment, his father took a photo of Grayson with the deer and submitted it in this year’s Big Buck Photo Contest. The photo garnered more than 1,000 online votes to emerge as this year’s winner from more than 50 submissions.
“Our annual Big Buck Photo Contest is designed to celebrate the amazing deer hunting available in the Black Belt,” ABBAA Director Pam Swanner said. “We received so many photos of young hunters this year, and that’s especially gratifying because it showcases the family memories made by enjoying outdoor recreation in the Black Belt. Those are the memories that last a lifetime.”
The Black Belt includes the following 23 counties: Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox.
Grayson said his classmates at Wilmer Elementary definitely helped him win the Big Buck Photo Contest.
“All of them voted for me,” he said with a smile.
As the winner of this year’s Big Buck Photo Contest, Grayson won a $300 gift card sponsored by Tutt Land Company for use at any outdoor retail outlet.
The deer was processed and used for family meals. Grayson said he was happy to contribute to his family’s dinner table. In addition, the trophy will be mounted for a keepsake to display in the family’s home.
His father said Grayson has hunted on the property in Dallas County in the past, but he usually makes the trip with his grandfather, Bill Adams. This time, however, it was a father-son trip, and featured Grayson harvesting the buck that won the photo contest.
“I was really excited for him, and it was exciting to witness him do this,” Daniel said.
All of this year’s Big Buck Photo Contest entries remain available online for viewing at alabamablackbeltadventures.org/news-more/shoot-the-black-belt/big-buck-photo-contest-2022.
“We thank all of the hunters who submitted photos this year and everyone who participated by casting online votes,” Swanner said.
STATE PARKS RANGER HONORED
Pete Mitchum, a district park ranger with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) State Parks Division, was recently surprised when he was told to wear his Class A uniform to work. He would later learn Vance Wood, president of the Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association (ACEOA), was on his way to meet him.
Wood, a conservation enforcement lieutenant with ARCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, showed up at Gulf State Park to present Mitchum with the ACEOA Enforcement Officer of the Year award.
“That was kind of a surprise,” Mitchum said in a news release. “While we are not conservation officers, we are officers who work for the Conservation Department. The ACEOA covers the enforcement personnel in all four divisions — State Parks, Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, Marine Resources and State Lands.
“It was an honor to receive it. There are about 200 enforcement officers in the Conservation Department, and there is probably somebody out there that deserved it more than me, but I am grateful for the award.”
Director Greg Lein said Alabama State Parks is proud to have Mitchum considered for the ACEOA award.
“We think he’s a great recipient of the award,” Lein said. “I think the thing we’re most pleased with is the fact that he was nominated by his own people, which says a lot about the kind of leader he is. They respect him and respect his leadership to a degree that they wanted to nominate him. We’re proud to have him as a part of our team.”
Mitchum’s law enforcement career began in 1994 with a sheriff’s department in South Carolina, his wife’s home state. He worked patrol, K-9 and narcotics before being hired by the U.S. State Department in 2006 as a police advisor to advise and mentor the Afghanistan National Police.
After returning to the United States, Mitchum started his WFF career in Perry County, then moved to Escambia County before ending up in Mobile County.
The district park ranger’s position with Alabama State Parks was being developed, and Mitchum was intrigued by that possibility because of his appreciation for the State Parks system. Although the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process, he was hired to that position to cover the Southwest District, which includes Gulf State Park and Meaher State Park at the head of Mobile Bay.
“Meaher is easy,” he said. “We have a great staff up there. The Gulf State Park is a big park with more than 28 miles of trails, six beach accesses, the Gulf State Park Pier and the campground. That can keep any man busy.”
