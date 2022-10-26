Sailor Noah

Local sailor Noah Gautier. Photos courtesy the Gautiers.

The biblical Noah knew a thing or two about boats. Apparently, so too does local sailor Noah Gautier.

The seventh-grade student at UMS-Wright Preparatory School has been representing his country in international Optimist class regattas. His most recent adventure was earlier this month as a member of the United States Optimist Dinghy Association’s (USODA) Development Team in the Bahamas.

sailor-Noah-Gautier-4

Noah Gautier

To contact Mark, email sports@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Sports Writer

J. Mark Bryant got his start writing about sports in junior high while covering summer league baseball games at $2.50 a pop for the local newspaper in Pascagoula. After starting college as a pre-med major (Who knew they would schedule labs d

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.