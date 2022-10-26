The biblical Noah knew a thing or two about boats. Apparently, so too does local sailor Noah Gautier.
The seventh-grade student at UMS-Wright Preparatory School has been representing his country in international Optimist class regattas. His most recent adventure was earlier this month as a member of the United States Optimist Dinghy Association’s (USODA) Development Team in the Bahamas.
For those unfamiliar with the Optimist class, it is a small, single-handed dinghy sailed by youngsters in more than 120 countries. At least 150,000 boats are officially registered with the class, with many others built but never registered.
FAMILY HISTORY
It is no surprise that Noah found his way into a sailboat. He is just the latest member of his family to ply the open seas.
“My grandmother, Aleta Van Sant Spellmeyer, was a sailor and her father, Joel Van Sant, created the classic Moth [dinghy] boat,” Lanee Gautier, Noah’s mother, said. “My father, George Spellmeyer, sailed Optis as a kid but not competitively. On summer vacation to visit my grandparents in Florida, we would take a few days and sail with them.”
Lanee said she and her husband, Walter, sailed Hobie catamarans for fun before having children.
“I raced Flying Scots in my youth,” Walter said. “Then I continued to race while I attended the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.”
Their eldest child, Isabelle, also spent time as a competitive racer. She started the sailing team at UMS while in the ninth grade. Her specialty was the 420 sailing dinghy class of boats. She is now attending the State University of New York’s Maritime College.
EARLY STUDENT
Noah, who is now 13, has been sailing for four years. His mother said both he and his sister wanted to take up sailing, so she entered them in lessons at the Mobile Yacht Club.
“Noah was doing well in regattas along the coast with the Mobile Yacht Club,” Lanee said. “He went to the Mid-Winters at the Southern Yacht Club. He finished fourth in the White Fleet [10-and-under class] and 19th overall.
“Noah wanted to reach the next level, so he has been training with Martin Borello with the Southern Yacht Club [in New Orleans],” she said.
The extra work has paid off. This is the second year that Noah has been selected for an international trip. He raced in France last year.
“The USODA looks at the Top 25 percent of racers at their regattas,” Lanee said. “Noah qualified in several races. He was with the Southern Team at the team trials hosted by the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club in Oyster Bay, New York, in May.”
Noah also competed in the Optimist National Championships in July in Oregon. He finished 32nd out of 148 competitors. It was his best finish in a major race.
“There were 24 sailors selected for the Bahamas,” Lanee said. “Noah and Jack Meade, a friend from New Orleans, made the roster.”
The USODA team practiced with their Bahamian hosts for a few days. Then they stayed for their national regatta.
“It was very light wind,” Noah said. “I finished 17th overall out of 64.
“We had great wind for the practice days, but the more you weigh the better you do. I am around 100 pounds. So when we have light winds, I don’t do as well.”
STAYING BUSY
Just before his family left for the Bahamas, Noah sailed in the Wadewitz Regatta hosted by the Fairhope Yacht Club in September. He won the Red class (ages 13 to 15) and finished second overall.
Back in April, he competed in the USODA Gulf Coast Championships. He was third overall and second in his class.
Still on the schedule is the Mid-Winters in New Orleans during Thanksgiving. The Orange Bowl youth regatta, in which Isabelle once raced, is around Christmas. Noah has already qualified for USODA’s 2023 Team Trials next May.
As for the Development Team, Noah has been invited to the next practice session. It is set for Nov. 5-6 at the Annapolis Yacht Club in Maryland.
However, it is not certain that he will attend. As you see, sailing is not his only interest.
He is a member of the swim team at UMS-Wright. His specialty is the 100-meter freestyle race. Noah also runs with the USM-Wright junior varsity squad in cross-country. When the state championships take place, coaches have the option to bring up two members of the junior varsity to compete.
“We still do not know if Noah will be selected for state,” Lanee said. “If he doesn’t, we will go to Annapolis. It would be a nice trip because Isabelle will be at the Naval Academy at the same time.”
