Spring Hill College Softball Head Coach Hannah Lythberg

Hanna Lythberg begins her first season as head coach of the Spring Hill College softball team with a young roster, a tough schedule and a good dose of optimism.

HANNA LYTHBERG

Lythberg, who spent the two previous seasons as the Badgers’ pitching coach on Steve Kittrell’s staff, enters her first season as a head coach and said she is anxious to see what her team will be able to do this season, especially in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) play.

