Hanna Lythberg begins her first season as head coach of the Spring Hill College softball team with a young roster, a tough schedule and a good dose of optimism.
Lythberg, who spent the two previous seasons as the Badgers’ pitching coach on Steve Kittrell’s staff, enters her first season as a head coach and said she is anxious to see what her team will be able to do this season, especially in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association (SIAC) play.
“We are very new. I’ve got a lot of young players on my team this year,” she said. “We brought in 12 new girls, but they are very, very talented. I’m expecting that we make a couple of mistakes early on playing tougher competition, but we’re going to get better as we go.
“I’m excited. I’m a little nervous, but Coach Kittrell was great to learn from. I feel kind of like I grabbed a lot of insight from every coach I’ve played for or worked for, but Coach Kittrell was really great in that he gave me a lot of responsibility knowing that he had mentioned that he was going to be retiring. He did a really great job in prepping me, so it’s been a pretty seamless transition.”
Lythberg, who is also Spring Hill’s senior woman administrator in the athletics department, previously coached at Harper College and Keiser University. She also coached several travel ball teams and provided private lessons and team coaching. She played at Valdosta State before transferring to Winona, Minn., State. Hannah Fillmore will be the Badgers’ assistant coach. She played at Spring Hill and last season was an assistant coach at Spanish Fort High School. Former Saraland High player Brooke Kelly will serve as a student assistant coach for the Badgers.
Lythberg said one of her team’s strengths will be its depth. Many of the players she signed and others who return played two positions or more, offering lineup options. But the roster also includes just two seniors.
“With such a new class comes a lot of young players — we’ve got 10 freshmen — so I just think there’s going to be a learning curve for me and for them,” she said. “That’s what I would say is our biggest thing is just preparing them for what college athletics is and looks like and the adversity that has to come with learning college softball at this level.”
The Badgers, 27-17 overall and 16-3 in SIAC play a year ago, will open the season Friday, Feb. 3, in the three-day Gulf Shores tournament that will include games against West Alabama, Montevallo, AUM, West Georgia, Florida Tech and St. Leo. They follow with the Alabama-Huntsville tournament and a doubleheader at Montevallo before playing their first home game March 1 at 5 p.m. against the University of Mobile.
“The biggest thing with bringing in this group of players is we’ve got quite a lot of talent but it needs to be developed,” Lythberg said. “I figure just throw them in the fire as early as possible and see what we’ve got. We are playing a lot of really great competition in the early part of the season, and I figure what better way to prepare for the postseason than playing some of the top teams around us. I think the girls will learn a lot in their first two weeks here.”
Among the players Lythberg will count on this season is Paityn Desormeaux, who led the team with a .395 average and was also the SIAC Relief Pitcher of the Year. Alexandra Ballester was a first-team All-SIAC pitcher. Other returnees expected to help include Macy Holt, Airyonna Weaver, Olivia Indorf, Sophie Nuzzolillo and Lindsey Mecom. Newcomers expected to contribute include Kyleigh Smith, Bailey Cox, Allison Mangan and Alexis Yuratich, a 4-foot-11 shortstop whom Lythberg described as “small but mighty.”
Holt is making the move from second base to third base and will likely play some center field as well. Desormeaux is an all-region selection from a year ago while Cox and Smith are junior college players expected to help right away. Indorf was injured most of last season but is making a return this year.
“I’m really excited,” Lythberg said. “This time of year … we’ve done all of the things, it’s just time to go.”
