Schedules for youth deer and duck hunts have been announced for the M. Barnett Lawley Forever Wild Field Trial Area (FWFTA) in Hale County. The State Lands Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) said the hunts will take place next month through January 2023.
“I am thrilled that we will have an opportunity again this year to introduce youth to the great deer and duck hunting on this Forever Wild property,” said Chris Blankenship, a University of South Alabama graduate who serves as the ADCNR commissioner and is the chairman of the Forever Wild Board of Trustees. “Youth hunts like these create great bonding experiences for families and help young hunters become responsible stewards of our natural resources.”
The M. Barnett Lawley FWFTA consists of 4,300 acres in Hale County and is managed as a nature preserve and recreation area. In addition to developing a sporting dog test ground and a youth hunting program, the ADCNR State Lands Division is currently restoring the tract’s native prairie grasslands and managing its numerous ponds for public fishing events.
The Youth Deer Hunt dates are as follows: Nov. 19, 23 and 30; Dec. 14, 17, 21 and 28; and Jan. 4, 7, 11, 18, 21 and 25.
The Youth Duck Hunt dates are as follows: Dec. 14, 17, 21 and 28; and Jan. 7, 11, 21 and 25.
Registration for the youth hunts is only available to parents or adults who are at least 21 years old and have a Conservation ID number. A hunting license is not required at the time of registration. However, if selected during the random draw, you must have a valid hunting license to accept the hunting permit. If selected for a hunt, you will receive an email requesting that you validate/accept the permit.
To participate in the youth hunts, youth hunters must be age 15 or younger and accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old (or a parent). Adults must have a valid state hunting license and applicable duck stamp if duck hunting. Hunters must obtain their license and duck stamp (if duck hunting) before the hunt since they will not be available on-site.
For more information about the hunt details or registration process, contact Brae Buckner with the ADCNR State Lands Division by phone at 334-868-1684 or via email at brae.buckner@dcnr.alabama.gov.
JAGUARS HONORED
Eight student-athletes from the University of South Alabama have received the 1A FAR (Faculty Athletics Representatives) Academic Excellence Award for their performances in the classroom in the past academic year.
The award criteria include student-athletes at Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) football-sponsoring institutions who earned their undergraduate degrees between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022, and compiled a cumulative grade-point average of 3.80 or better upon graduation. In addition, the student-athletes must have participated in at least two years of NCAA intercollegiate athletics at an FBS institution.
Here are the recipients from South Alabama:
• Women’s Track & Field – Meredith Bass and Sierra Knight
• Men’s Track & Field – Korey Shively and Charles Slaughter
• Women’s Golf – Belinda May
• Volleyball – Rachel Hickey, Maddie Soboleski and Morgan Stalcup.
In all, 73 student-athletes from the Sun Belt Conference received the award. Georgia State had the highest number of recipients at 24.
The 1A FAR is an organization of faculty athletics representatives at NCAA Division I institutions in the FBS. The mission of 1A FAR is to advocate for effective interaction plus academic and fiscal balance between an institution’s academic mission and its intercollegiate program.
NEW CAREER FOR OPONT
Former University of South Alabama track and field standout Rickssen Opont has received his first contract from the WWE wrestling league. Opont, who is from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, received the contract after a successful performance during the Summerslam Tryouts in Nashville.
After transferring from St. Thomas Aquinas College, Opont competed at USA in the discus throw, shot put and hammer throw. He holds the Jaguar record for the indoor (17.43 meters) and outdoor (18.84 meters) shot put events. He earned first-team all-Sun Belt Conference honors during the indoor season.
Opont was one of 14 athletes signed by WWE. He will continue his training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
J. Mark Bryant got his start writing about sports in junior high while covering summer league baseball games at $2.50 a pop for the local newspaper in Pascagoula. After starting college as a pre-med major (Who knew they would schedule labs d
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.