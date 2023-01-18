On Dec. 23, 2022, 17 young Debutantes along with their Escorts made their Debut to Society with the Strikers Club Incorporated at The Locale. The Striker's Ball commemorated 72 years of Service to the Community and this Debutante program. Chair Anthony Harper, Co-Chair Tyrone Wiley.
Debutante Kelsey Ball
Parents: Kevin and Tennille D. Ball
College: Alabama A&M University
Classification: Senior
Major: Entrepreneurship
Activities: Phi Beta Lambda Business Fraternity, Student Activities Board, Pep Squad
Church: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Debutante Destiny Baugh
Parents: Monique Powell Baugh, and the late Kendrick and Eva Anderson
College: Rhodes College
Classification: Junior
Major: Political Science
Activities: Kappa Beta Chapter of Chi Omega Sorority, Inc., Rhodes Mock Trial
Church: Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Debutante Kyla Cowan
Parents: Roderick Cowan and Taquandra Lee
College: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Classification: Sophomore
Major: Mass Communication
Debutante Kelsey Gilliard
Parents: Wilson Gilliard and Tomcia Watts
College: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Classification: Junior
Major: Biomedical Science
Activities: Blazer Women Mentoring and Excellence Network, National Society of Leadership and Success, STAIR Program of Birmingham
Church: Faith Destiny Christian Center Birmingham
Debutante Jade Hackworth
Parents: Striker R. Jason Hackworth and Ms. Trina Williams
College: Bishop State Community College
Classification: Sophomore
Major: Nursing
Activities: Food Scarcity Program, Voter Registration
Church: New Beginnings SDA Church
Debutante Ajia Harper
Parents: Striker Anthony and LaQuetta Harper
College: University of Southern Mississippi
Classification: Junior
Major: Nursing
Activities: Southern Miss Activities Council, NAACP, Students for Human Rights, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Member of the Southern Misses Dance Team
Church: Mt. Hebron Church Ministries
Debutante Tianna Horton
Parents: Striker Cartez and Katina Horton
College: Alabama A&M University
Classification: Sophomore
Major: Elementary Education
Activities: Student Activities Board, Student Education Association, NAACP, National Society of Leadership and Success
Debutante Lola Lewis
Parents: Raymond Marcus and Jacqueline Denise Lewis
College: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Classification: Senior
Major: Biomedical Science
Activities: Genetics Club Treasurer, UAB School of Health Professions Honors Program
Church: Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Debutante Kennedy McCaskey
Parents: Herbert and Latrisa McCaskey
College: Dillard University
Classification: Junior
Major: Nursing
Activities: Pre-Alumni Council for Dillard University, Campus Programming Team, D-Elite, Sister2Sister, Student Nurses Association
Church: St. James Major Catholic Church
Debutante Areya Moffet-Sneed
Parents: Karsten and Lakeshia Sneed
College: Troy University
Classification: Sophomore
Major: Broadcast Journalism
Activities: UAC, Habitat for Humanity, Circle K International, Black Student Union
Church: New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Debutante Makenzie Perine
Parents: Striker Rogery & Monica Perine
College: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Classification: Junior
Major: Business / Healthcare Administration
Activities: Phi Theta Kappa, National Society of Leadership and Success, Black Students Awareness Committee
Debutante Jakyra Pruitt
Parents: Kelvin Lucy and Tyra Pruitt
College: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Classification: Junior
Major: Computer Science and Information Technology
Activities: Love Speaks, Youth Connections Outreach, My Daughters Keepers Mentor Program
Church: Pulse 24 Outreach Ministries
Debutante Oriana Smoots
Parents: Orlando and Tennye Smoots
College: Miles College
Classification: Sophomore
Major: Biology
Activities: Honors Program, Purple Marching Machine Marching Band Dance Auxiliary Golden Stars
Church: Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Debutante Tiannah Taylor
Parents: Epeval (Javetrices) and Shernita Taylor
College: Southern University and A&M College
Classification: Sophomore
Major: Nursing
Activities: Kickback Club, S Girls Modeling Group, Smith-Brown Student Union Body, Mental Health Awareness Organization
Church: Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Saraland
Debutante Emily Williams
Parents: Lateshia Williams
College: Alabama A&M University
Classification: Senior
Major: Biology / Pre-Med
Activities: Minority in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences
Church: El Bethel Primitive Baptist Church
Debutante Tasia Williams
Parents: Mr. Carl Williams & Mrs. Waconda Figures-Williams
College: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Classification: Junior
Major: Psychology
Activities: UAB Honor College, President’s List, Presidential Scholarship Award Winner, President, Iota Phi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Church: Greater Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Debutante Madison Wright
Parents: Gary & Bettina Wright College: Auburn University
Classification: Junior
Major: Pharmacy
Activities: Corresponding Secretary of the Kappa Upsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., American Pharmacy Association, American College of Clinical Pharmacy
Church: Auburn Community Church
