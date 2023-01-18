Strikers Club

On Dec. 23, 2022, 17 young Debutantes along with their Escorts made their Debut to Society with the Strikers Club Incorporated at The Locale. The Striker's Ball commemorated 72 years of Service to the Community and this Debutante program. Chair Anthony Harper, Co-Chair Tyrone Wiley.

Debutante Kelsey Ball

Ball_Kelsey.png

Kelsey Ball
Baugh_Destiny.png

Destiny Baugh
Cowan_Kyla.png

Kyla Cowan
Gilliard_kelsey.png

Kelsey Gilliard
Hackworth_Jade.png

Jade Hackworth
Harper_Ajia.png

Ajia Harper
Horton_Tianna.png

Tianna Horton
Lewis_Lola.png

Lola Lewis
McCaskey_Kennedy.png

Kennedy McCaskey
Moffet_SneedAreya.png

Areya Moffet-Sneed
Perine_Makenzie.png

Makenzie Perine
Pruitt_Jakyra.png

Jakyra Pruitt
Smoots_Oriana.png

Oriana Smoots
Taylor_Tiannah.png

Tiannah Taylor
Williams_Emily.png

Emily Williams
Williams_Tasia.png

Tasia Williams
Wright_Madison.png

Madison Wright

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.