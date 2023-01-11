Garden Planning

Having an overall plan is important for any landscape. This will help you stay on track if you have to return later to complete certain projects. 

 Photo by Jack LeCroy

I have been working in the horticulture world for about 10 years, yet in all those years I have never had a homeowner ask for a high-maintenance landscape. Shocking ... I know.

Whenever a client asks landscape questions, most want a low-maintenance landscape. So, what is a low-maintenance landscape? Some people might think that it means having no weeds. Others might think of it as requiring less pruning time. We could go so far as to suggest you don’t need to get outside and mess with the landscape at all. What is my interpretation of a low-maintenance landscape? It is making the best decisions to save you time and money.

